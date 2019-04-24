Menu
Southport man accused of hitting partner after she bit his penis has charges dropped
Crime

Man reunites with woman who bit his penis

by Lea Emery
24th Apr 2019 6:20 AM
A GOLD COAST  man accused of retaliating after his partner allegedly bit him on the penis is back with the woman who attacked his genitalia.

The couple's relationship is allegedly going so strong they moved in together yesterday after assault charges against the man were dropped.

He was accused of smacking the woman in the head in retaliation after she bit him while performing oral sex as they showered in their home in December last year.

The bite was hard enough the woman's teeth broke the skin on the man's genitalia.

The pair split after the man was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm for the hit to the head.

The woman was never charged for biting the man's genitalia.

Police yesterday dropped the assault charges against the man, offering no evidence to the Southport Magistrates Court.

Police did not say why the charges were dropped.

The man's lawyer Michael Gatenby, of Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, said the man was relieved the charges have been dropped.

"They are back together and hopefully going to move back in together," he said.

The man did not apply for police to pay for his court costs.

