Souths A-grade women running into form at the right time

Defender Kylie Scott was one of Southern Suburbs best against Wanderers.

Defender Kylie Scott was one of Southern Suburbs best against Wanderers.

HOCKEY: Southern Suburbs A-grade women's coach Lisa Morgan says they are running into form at the right time.

The team scored a thrilling win in a penalty shoot-out in last week's Dunlop Trophy.

Souths and Wanderers had four teams each in trophy finals.

Souths took the honours in all three women's divisions - A1, A2 and A3.

Wanderers were victorious in the A1 and A2 men, while Park Avenue Brothers Gold prevailed in the A3 men.

Morgan said the women's final was a tight tussle, with Souths coming from behind twice to make it 2-all at full-time.

They then went on to win the penalty shoot-out 3-2.

"I was really happy with how the girls played,” Morgan said.



"That was probably the best hockey we've played and to Wanderers' credit they were able to hold us out.

"The freedom with which the girls played was probably the most impressive thing.

"I've said all year that we haven't been at our best but we're starting to find our rhythm at the right part of the season.”

Morgan said Kylie Scott was great in defence, working tirelessly to contain Wanderers' dynamic strike duo Cassidy Knuth and Toni Chirio, while Jacinta Johns had her typically strong game up front.

Souths coach Lisa Morgan: "That was probably the best hockey we've played."

Souths are sitting clear on top of the CQ League with 27 points and cannot be overtaken with just two rounds to play.

They have a bye this weekend and will play Park Avenue Brothers in their last game.

Morgan said this season had been one of the closest, with the battle for second, third and fourth positions still well and truly alive.

She said the key for her players now was not to put pressure on themselves.

"We'll just be doing the simple stuff at training and just keep things ticking over,” she said.

"We don't want to worry about results, they'll sort themselves out.”

DUNLOP TROPHY RESULTS