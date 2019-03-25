Souths coach disappointed team 'can't crack a win'
HOCKEY: Souths A-grade women's coach Lisa Morgan said it was a case of missed opportunities in her team's draw with Wanderers on Saturday.
"We probably spent 80 per cent of the game in attack. While we had plenty of shots on goal we just couldn't put them away,” she said.
"We're playing our best hockey but we're just failing to put the ball in the back of the box.
"I'm happy with how we're playing but just disappointed that we can't crack a win.”
Souths started well against Wanderers, their accurate passing and build-up rewarded when Melissa Dobbs scored in the second quarter.
But some stout defence from their rivals and their inability to convert meant they did not add to their tally.
Wanderers' Cassidy Knuth scored in the fourth quarter to level it up at 1-all.
Morgan said captain Andrea Farrow led the way for Souths, while Jacinta Johns was good in the defensive midfield role.
Souths have had a loss and a draw in their opening two games and will be looking to register a win when they take on Park Avenue Brothers this weekend.
"This is not the start we were expecting but it will help refocus the girls,” Morgan said.
"It's only early in the season so we just need to keep playing our style of hockey and working on the little things.
"We play Park Avenue next week. They will be tough but we'll be looking to get a win on the board and break this goal drought we seem to be having.”
RESULTS
- A1 men: Frenchville Rovers 5 (Adam Bunn 2, Jarrod Bass, Tim Byrne, Jackson Fraser) d Park Avenue Brothers 3 (Sean McDonald, Aiden Nicolaou, Dylan Quinlan), Wanderers 2 (Clinton McKay, Regan Weatherhead) def Southern Suburbs 0
- A1 women: Frenchville Rovers 1 (Jess Moffat) def Park Avenue Brothers 0, Southern Suburbs 1 (Melissa Dobbs) drew with Wanderers 1 (Cassidy Knuth)