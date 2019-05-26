Souths go on scoring blitz in CQ League

UNDER ATTACK: Frenchville Rovers goalkeeper Dominic Campbell braces for another attacking raid from Southern Suburbs in the CQ League fixture at Kalka Shades on Saturday.

UNDER ATTACK: Frenchville Rovers goalkeeper Dominic Campbell braces for another attacking raid from Southern Suburbs in the CQ League fixture at Kalka Shades on Saturday. Allan Reinikka ROK250519ahockey1

HOCKEY: Four goals in a dominant third quarter helped Southern Suburbs secure a comfortable win over Frenchville Rovers in the CQ League on Saturday night.

Souths ran out 9-2 winners, with Robert Bell and Steven Snell both slotting doubles, and Nathan Doble, Riley O'Hanlon, Douglas Buckley, Nat Druery and Simon Hope completing the score card.

Souths player/coach Nathan Christensen was singing his players' praises after the game.

Hockey: Southern Suburbs Douglas Buckley. Allan Reinikka ROK250519ahockey3

"We definitely had moments in the game where we really turned it on and played well,” he said.

"Our passing game was really, really good and the movement around the ball was great.

"That was definitely one of our better performances.

Hockey: Frenchville Rovers Adam Bunn. Allan Reinikka ROK250519ahockey2

"Last week we went down 3-2 in a very close game with Wanderers and we took that good form into this week.”

Christensen said it was a great team performance, spearheaded by Robert Bell and Luke Brighton at the back.

RESULTS