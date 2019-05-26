Souths go on scoring blitz in CQ League
HOCKEY: Four goals in a dominant third quarter helped Southern Suburbs secure a comfortable win over Frenchville Rovers in the CQ League on Saturday night.
Souths ran out 9-2 winners, with Robert Bell and Steven Snell both slotting doubles, and Nathan Doble, Riley O'Hanlon, Douglas Buckley, Nat Druery and Simon Hope completing the score card.
Souths player/coach Nathan Christensen was singing his players' praises after the game.
"We definitely had moments in the game where we really turned it on and played well,” he said.
"Our passing game was really, really good and the movement around the ball was great.
"That was definitely one of our better performances.
"Last week we went down 3-2 in a very close game with Wanderers and we took that good form into this week.”
Christensen said it was a great team performance, spearheaded by Robert Bell and Luke Brighton at the back.
RESULTS
- A1 men: Southern Suburbs 9 (Robert Bell 2, Steven Snell 2, Nathan Doble, Riley O'Hanlon, Douglas Buckley, Nat Druery, Simon Hope) def Frenchville Rovers 2 (Julian Kirby, Jackson Wright), Wanderers 13 (Regan Weatherhead 4, Todd Harmsworth 3, Lachlan Wilson 3, Clayton Evans 2, Callum White) def Park Avenue Brothers 1 (Peter Perna), Meteors 9 def Sparks 0
- A1 women: Wanderers 3 (Tegan Wheeler, Cassidy Knuth, Gemma Koster) def Sparks 0, Park Avenue Brothers 5 (Ebony O'Brien 2, Ciaran Munro 2, Tamara Temperley) def Frenchville Rovers 1 (Priscilla Strelow), Meteors 6 def Gladstone Souths 3