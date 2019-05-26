Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNDER ATTACK: Frenchville Rovers goalkeeper Dominic Campbell braces for another attacking raid from Southern Suburbs in the CQ League fixture at Kalka Shades on Saturday.
UNDER ATTACK: Frenchville Rovers goalkeeper Dominic Campbell braces for another attacking raid from Southern Suburbs in the CQ League fixture at Kalka Shades on Saturday. Allan Reinikka ROK250519ahockey1
Hockey

Souths go on scoring blitz in CQ League

Pam McKay
by
26th May 2019 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOCKEY: Four goals in a dominant third quarter helped Southern Suburbs secure a comfortable win over Frenchville Rovers in the CQ League on Saturday night.

Souths ran out 9-2 winners, with Robert Bell and Steven Snell both slotting doubles, and Nathan Doble, Riley O'Hanlon, Douglas Buckley, Nat Druery and Simon Hope completing the score card.

Souths player/coach Nathan Christensen was singing his players' praises after the game.

Hockey: Southern Suburbs Douglas Buckley.
Hockey: Southern Suburbs Douglas Buckley. Allan Reinikka ROK250519ahockey3

"We definitely had moments in the game where we really turned it on and played well,” he said.

"Our passing game was really, really good and the movement around the ball was great.

"That was definitely one of our better performances.

Hockey: Frenchville Rovers Adam Bunn.
Hockey: Frenchville Rovers Adam Bunn. Allan Reinikka ROK250519ahockey2

"Last week we went down 3-2 in a very close game with Wanderers and we took that good form into this week.”

Christensen said it was a great team performance, spearheaded by Robert Bell and Luke Brighton at the back.

RESULTS

  • A1 men: Southern Suburbs 9 (Robert Bell 2, Steven Snell 2, Nathan Doble, Riley O'Hanlon, Douglas Buckley, Nat Druery, Simon Hope) def Frenchville Rovers 2 (Julian Kirby, Jackson Wright), Wanderers 13 (Regan Weatherhead 4, Todd Harmsworth 3, Lachlan Wilson 3, Clayton Evans 2, Callum White) def Park Avenue Brothers 1 (Peter Perna), Meteors 9 def Sparks 0
  • A1 women: Wanderers 3 (Tegan Wheeler, Cassidy Knuth, Gemma Koster) def Sparks 0, Park Avenue Brothers 5 (Ebony O'Brien 2, Ciaran Munro 2, Tamara Temperley) def Frenchville Rovers 1 (Priscilla Strelow), Meteors 6 def Gladstone Souths 3
frenchville rovers hockey kalka shades rockhampton hockey association southern suburbs
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Gluten free important lesson learned by cafe co-owner

    premium_icon Gluten free important lesson learned by cafe co-owner

    Health Nutritionist: 'I often describe our immune system like the rural fire brigade'

    That's a wrap for Rocky Sports Club 2019 Beer and BBQ Fest

    premium_icon That's a wrap for Rocky Sports Club 2019 Beer and BBQ Fest

    Entertainment GALLERY: See our shots of the event here

    • 26th May 2019 4:57 PM
    15 year-old crashes into tree on motorbike

    premium_icon 15 year-old crashes into tree on motorbike

    News It is believed she was knocked out from the incident

    • 26th May 2019 4:30 PM