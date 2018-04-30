Souths' lethal attack contained by Parks' determined defence

Southern Suburbs' Megan Brighton and Park Avenue Brothers' Kylie Jensen in the CQ League clash at Kalka Shades on Saturday.

HOCKEY: Souths women have continued on their winning way in the CQ League.

But the competition frontrunners failed to reach the attacking heights on Saturday that they had in their previous two fixtures in which they scored 23 goals.

The game ended at 3-1 after a determined defensive effort from Park Avenue Brothers, a feature of which was the performance of goalie Kelseigh Lawrence.

Souths' coach Lisa Morgan said her players were guilty of trying a little too hard on Saturday, and they were also trialling a new system in the second half.

"The girls have had one loss, in the second week to Wanderers, but the last three or four weeks have been really good for us,” Morgan said.

"Our strength has definitely been our midfield and our strikers, however tonight I was much happier with our defence. We went to a back three and we handled their attack quite well.”

Morgan said Souths' captain Andrea Farrow produced her trademark quality game in the midfield, while Brianna Richards shone in defence.

She highlighted two areas she would have her players working on in coming weeks.

"We'll continue to work on our defence because if that structure's working well then our goals will come, and I think we'll be doing a bit more work on our movement off the ball in attack and see if we can create some more opportunities,” she said.

Parks' co-coach Robert Sweeney said that in the absence of their key striker Latisha Willie, the team opted to play a more defensive game.

Sweeney said communication at the back was great, with Lawrence, Tynielle Madden, Tori-Lee Cutts and Kylie Jensen playing exceptionally well.

He was pleased with how the players stayed calm under pressure and continued to work as a team, and said they would look to build on Saturday's strong showing.

