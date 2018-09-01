Souths looking to bounce back in today's semi-final

Hockey - Southern Suburbs player Luke Brighton in the hockey game against Meteors at Kalka Shades.

HOCKEY: They were beaten by five goals in last week's major semi but Southern Suburbs captain/coach Nathan Christensen is confident his side can turn things around today.

Souths A-grade men meet Frenchville Rovers at 5pm at Kalka Shades, with the victor to take on reigning champions Wanderers in next weekend's grand final.

Christensen said Souths were disappointing last week against Wanderers but were keen to make amends today.

"We didn't really turn up last week,” he said.

"We were missing a couple of players but I don't think that had anything to do with it.

"Mentally, we just need to stay in the game and we need everyone to step up and work for the person next to them.

"If we do that I think we should be right.”

Souths will be without Mike Elton and Christensen, who has been battling a groin injury for the past month, is only a 50/50 chance at this stage.

"It's do-or-die this week so I'll be trying my hardest to play but, at the same time, if I feel I won't be able to do much there's no point me being out there,” he said.

Southern Suburbs' captain/coach Nathan Christensen is a 50/50 chance of playing today. Allan Reinikka ROK230618ahockey6

"Regardless of what players we do or don't have, we should be able to do the job this weekend.

"We're always confident in our ability going into a game.

"I believe that on our day, we can beat anyone in the Rockhampton competition.”

Christensen expected a hard-fought contest today, saying Souths and Frenchville were evenly matched across the park.

"They are a very good team and they're quite similar to us in that they have their core group of senior players that need to be on their game to direct their younger blokes around,” he said.

"If we can limit possession to their key players like Adam Bunn and Jarrod Bass we should have the battle half won.”

Last week's performance aside, Christensen said Souths had gotten better with every game they'd played this year.

He said a number of players had impressed and would have a big bearing on today's result.

Among them were goalkeeper Matt Olive, defenders Luke Brighton and Ben Snell, young midfielders Darcy Milner and Kaleb Christensen, and striker Stephen Snell.

Meanwhile, Wanderers and Frenchville Rovers will meet in the A-grade women's semi-final at 3.30pm today.

Souths went straight through to the final with a 3-1 win over Wanderers last week, while Frenchville advanced to today's semi with a 3-1 win over Park Avenue Brothers.