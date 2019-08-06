Souths manager: 'We'd love to get one back on them'

STRIKE POWER: Southern Suburbs' Shareena Bouna scored two goals in her team's semi-final win over Frenchville Rovers.

HOCKEY: Southern Suburbs A-grade women are looking to "get one back” on Gladstone rivals Meteors in this weekend's CQ League final.

Meteors beat them to take the title last year, winning the decider in a shootout.

Souths are determined to reverse that result and bring the silverware back to Rockhampton.

Manager Lee Tunny is expecting a tight contest.

"It will be a bit of a grudge match,” she said.

"They beat us last year in the final so we'd love to get one back on them.

"I think we've beaten them both times this year but there hasn't been a lot in it.

"It will be a tough hard game. We'll need to control the ball and convert our chances.”

Souths advanced briannto the grand final with a dramatic 3-2 extra time win over Frenchville Rovers in the semi-final.

They scored in the last minute of regulation time to send the game into extra time, and then in the last minute of 20 minutes extra time to seal the victory.

Meteors booked their place with a 2-1 win over Wanderers.

Tunny said the semi was a see-sawing contest.

Souths Brianna Richards converted a penalty stroke in the semi against Frenchville Rovers. Allan Reinikka ROK070718ahockey3

Souths' Shareena Bouna opened the scoring in the 11 minute before Frenchville's Megan Brighton slotted two goals in two minutes to put her team in front.

Frenchville looked poised for victory before Souths were awarded a penalty stroke in the last minute of the game.

Brianna Richards converted to level things up and take the game into extra time.

The contest looked destined to end in a draw but Souths struck in the last minute of extra time, Bouna scoring her second to seal the win.

Tunny said Bouna was good up front, while Jacinta Johns, Andrea Farrow and Brooke Andrews, who stepped up from A2, put in solid performances.

Souths will welcome back Alex Buckley for the final, which starts at 4.30pm on Saturday at Kalka Shades.

The men's final, between Wanderers and Southern Suburbs, is at 6.15pm.

CQ LEAGUE SEMIS