Souths, Meteors to face off in women's CQ League final
HOCKEY: The Lisa Morgan-coached Southern Suburbs women booked their place in the CQ League final with a 2-nil win over Park Avenue at the weekend.
They will meet Gladstone side Meteors in Saturday's decider after they scored a hard-fought 3-2 win over Wanderers in extra time.
In the men's, Wanderers cruised into the final with an 8-1 win over Frenchville Rovers, who are also coached by Morgan.
They too will meet Meteors, who came back from one goal down to beat Souths 4-1.
Morgan said Souths women were always in control against Parks.
"We scored about 20 minutes in and got our second goal shortly after half-time,” she said.
"Parks played quite well and even though we didn't have a lot of chances I always thought we had it in hand.
"I felt we controlled the game well and didn't give them opportunities to put the ball in the box.”
The final is sure to be a close one, given Souths and Meteors have won a game apiece and had a draw in their three meetings this season.
Wanderers will start favourites to retain the men's title after their dominant victory on Saturday.
Morgan said they just blew Frenchville off the park.
"We spoke about not conceding goals in the first 10 minutes, and at the 12-minute mark we were 5-nil down.
"We were down 7-1 at half time, but did better in the second half to only concede one goal.”
Midfielder Adam Bunn and goalkeeper Scott Vidler were the best in a beaten side.
SEMIS RESULTS
- Men: Wanderers 8 (Aaron Harmsworth, Todd Harmsworth, Duncan Mahoney, Ronan McGuire 2, Clinton McKay, Aaron Thompson, Lachlan Wilson) def Frenchville Rovers 1 (Tim Byrne); Meteors 4 (Riley Bobart, Mitchell Ryan, Jordyn Wilson 2) def Southern Suburbs 1 (Steven Snell)
- Women: Southern Suburbs 2 (Melissa Dobbs, Megan Brighton) def Park Avenue 0; Meteors 3 (Kellie Pagel 2, Rachel Wilkinson) def Wanderers 2 (Cassidy Knuth, Shyneal Saunders)