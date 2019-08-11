Menu
Southern Suburbs' captain Andrea Farrow was named Player of the Series.
Hockey

Souths skipper: 'They just stepped up and didn't give up'

Pam McKay
by
11th Aug 2019 6:33 PM
HOCKEY: Revenge was sweet for Southern Suburbs A-grade women on Saturday night.

They won the CQ League final 3-1 against Meteors, the team that denied them the title last year.

Souths skipper Andrea Farrow, who was named Player of the Series, said it was a determined effort.

"I'm proud of the girls; they were awesome,” she said.

"They just stepped up and didn't give up.

"At times we maybe tried too hard, which can sometimes be to your detriment, but I didn't see them let up the whole game.

"We lost to them last year in shootouts so it was nice to win this one the way we did.

"You've got to be happy with that, and it puts us on the right foot coming into the local finals.”

The two teams could not be separated after the first quarter but Souths scored two quick goals through Melissa Dobbs and Farrow in the second.

HOCKEY CQ LEAGUE A1 WOMENS FINALS: Southern Suburbs defend their goal against Meteors
Both teams added a goal in the third quarter and that completed the scoring.

Meteors pressed hard in the fourth quarter but Souths held firm.

Farrow said every player did their job but made special mention of Jacinta Johns, Melissa Dobbs and Shelby Del Rossi.

Souths next meet Wanderers in the semi-final of the Rockhampton Hockey competition on Saturday.

They are hunting their fifth straight local title.

RESULTS

CQ League finals

  • Men: Wanderers 2 (Clinton McKay, Dylan Plummer) drew with Southern Suburbs 2 (Nathan Christensen, Steven Snell); Wanderers won penalty shootout 7-6
  • Women: Southern Suburbs 3 (Melissa Dobbs, Andrea Farrow, Elizabeth Hill) d Meteors 1 (Kellie Pagel)

CQ League playoffs

  • Men: Meteors 4 (Mitch Ryan 4) d Frenchville Rovers 1 (Nathan Moffat)
  • Women: Wanderers 2 (Toni Chirio, Gemma Koster) d Frenchville Rovers 0

Players of the Series

  • Men: Jarrod Bass (Frenchville Rovers)
  • Women: Andrea Farrow (Southern Suburbs)
