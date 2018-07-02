Southside moves to 6th on the ladder after Clinton loss

Soccer - Southside United player Yianni Kondilis in the game against Clinton at Jardine Park.

FOOTBALL: Southside United coach, Roy Benson, says this year's CQ Premier League Division 1 is a "tight competition”.

His team was beaten by Clinton FC 1-0 at Jardine Park Saturday night after an early "lucky goal” by Clinton landed them in the lead.

Soccer - Southside United player Trent Benson in the game against Clinton at Jardine Park. Chris Ison ROK010718csoccer2

"From there on it was pretty equal, even when we went down to 10 men after Yianni (Kondilis) was sent off after the 70 minutes,” Benson said.

"I felt we deserved some points out of it... Clinton are league leaders and it shows we are improving, which is a positive.

"I was very happy with Jay Dilleen and Leonardo who both played centre mid-field and went well.

Soccer - Southside United player Peter Jasperson in the game against Clinton at Jardine Park. Chris Ison ROK010718csoccer3

"I felt there were better than their opponents.”

Benson said the team's real downfall of the night was a lack of confidence.

"It's a case of who gets the opportunity on the night... (lack of confidence) is a factor we've got to overcome and that only comes with wins,” he said.

Soccer - Southside Clinton player Jacob Holmwood in the game against Clinton at Jardine Park. Chris Ison ROK010718csoccer4

"The ball sort of bounced around and touched one of our players and it was counted as off-side.

"I believe we can make a difference in this competition but it's the little things that go against you that makes it tougher.”

Despite the loss, Benson said the team has improved this season and has strengthened up its weak spots.

"We've worked on our passing game and we're trying to get more share of the ball in the game,” he said.

Soccer - Southside Clinto player Joshua Noonan in the game against Clinton at Jardine Park. Chris Ison ROK010718csoccer5

"I feel we've made some in-roads there and last night's game really proved that.

"It could've been anyone's game, it just ended up being Clinton's.”