Southside servo ram-raid thief steals pack of cigarettes

Detectives are investigating the burglary of service station in Rockhampton overnight.

UPDATE: Rockhampton police are not ruling out links between last night's ram-raid robbery of the BP service station on Gladstone Rd and one that took place just two weeks ago at Foodworks in Koongal.

Detective Sargent Mick Logan from the Rockhampton Property Crime Unit said investigations were open on both incidents and could not rule out a link.

He said the car involved in last night's incident exhibited a "distinctive homemade paint job" on the side of the vehicle.

Police believed the paintjob could be "camouflage style" or a "vinyl print".

He said the vehicle destroyed the front door of the service station by reversing into.

"It is possible there is some damage to the rear panels of the vehicle," Det Sgt Logan said.

He hoped the potential damaged panels combined with the distinctive paint job would lead to a swift community identification of the vehicle.

Det Sgt also confirmed cigarettes were all that were taken by the alleged offender.

The offender was believed to be wearing long dark pants, a long sleeve shirt, and could be carrying a white bag and wearing a white bandana.

Police are appealing for dashcam footage or any other information from people who were on Gladstone road around 11:50pm last night.

EARLIER: DETECTIVES are investigation the burglary of a service station in South Rockhampton on Monday night.

Around 11.51pm, a dark coloured sedan reversed through the front glass doors of a Gladstone Road business causing exentsive damage.

When the driver got inside, they stole a packet of cigarettes before driving off again.

Police say the sedan is describedas having a distinctive paint pattern down the side panels, which may be a camouflage pattern or a mix of different paints.

The driver is believed to be a man who was wearing long dark pants, a dark long-sleeve shirt, a white bandana around his face and a dark coloured hat as well as a white bag.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask for anyone with information to contact them.