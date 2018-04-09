Southside United defeated by Bluebirds in FFA Cup clash

PRE SEASON: Southside United player Aaron Jasperson in the pre-season friendly game against Buccaneers U2 team at Jardine Park.

PRE SEASON: Southside United player Aaron Jasperson in the pre-season friendly game against Buccaneers U2 team at Jardine Park. Chris Ison ROK210118csouthside6

SOCCER: In Saturday's FFA Cup clash against the Bluebirds United, Southside United suffered a 2-0 loss on home turf.

The Central FC Premier side also fell short of any goal scoring, losing their match to the Capricorn Coast side 4-0.

Gladstone's Clinton FC took out Nerimbera's Magpies with a 9-0 win, with Frenchville SC on a bye.

Southside United coach Roy Benson was still reeling after the match on Sunday afternoon.

"It was a game of very few goal scoring opportunities,” Benson said.

"Bluebirds got a hand ball penalty early on and then their second opportunity came about because we were trying to get the goal back.

"Israel Fouza was going well until he came off injured from a knock on the knee after 30 minutes. That certainly changed our game.”

In the Women's knock-out cup, the Gracemere Redbacks took out a 4-1 win against Gladstone United.

"Gracemere was pretty well in control,” Benson said.

"They were the better team and they deserved the result from what I saw.”

Reflecting on Southside's efforts, Benson was not completely desolate.

"On the defensive side of things, I'm very ahpyp where we are at,” he said.

"In regards to the goal scoring opportunities of parts of the game, we've got to change things slightly.

"We were getting up to the opposition's penalty box quite easily but it's just that last pass not going where we wanted it to go.

"We've got half of our squad new and it's just a matter of getting to understand where the players are.”

Despite the round two loss, Benson said the team is "doing fine”, and if they take into consideration the slight changes that need to occur, there could be a chance of redemption.

"The next team we play is Central and I know nothing about them because they haven't been in the competition for a few years,” Benson said.

"We've got to be confident.”