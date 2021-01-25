Southside’s first win ‘true underdog story’

The Southside players celebrate their first win over Northside in the Charity Big Bash at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.

Callum McMahon’s half century helped lay the platform for Southside’s maiden win in the annual Charity Big Bash.

Southside beat Northside by 14 runs, claiming the Wells-McDonald Cup for the first time in the four years the Rockhampton rivalry match has been played.

More than $2000 was raised on the night for the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation.

It is a charity close to the cricket community after stalwart Peter Wells, after whom the trophy is named along with Dale McDonald, lost his battle with the disease last May.

Peter’s wife Kerry and Dale presented the Cup to winning captain Joe McGahan.

She later posted on Facebook: “Thank you Rockhampton Cricket for a great night. Good to see Southside finally get their name on the Cup. Last year’s match was the last game of cricket that Peter attended. He would have enjoyed tonight.”

Kerry Wells and Dale McDonald present the Wells-McDonald Cup to Southside skipper Joe McGahan (right).

Southside opened the batting and finished with 5/131 courtesy of 52 from McMahon and 43 from McGahan.

In reply, Northside were well placed at 3/66 after 10 overs but some impressive bowling saw wickets tumble and scoring restricted in the second half of the innings.

Kade Horan led the way with 3/19 off three overs, with McMahon chipping in with a valuable wicket to complete his Man of the Match performance.

McGahan said it was nice knowing Southside would finally have their name on the coveted trophy.

“It was a true underdog story for us this year. We had a lot of young guys and they had a really strong team on paper, so we pulled off a great game,” he said.

McGahan praised the efforts of McMahon, his Frenchville Falcons’ teammate.

“He’s been in great form lately. He’s really come into his own in the T20 game,” he said.

“He’s dominated the Rocky comp, got wickets and runs, so I’m pretty confident in his ability at the moment.”

Northside skipper Todd Harmsworth said it was disappointing, but he was quick to acknowledge the efforts of the opposition.

“We just lost wickets in the wrong part of the game. We lost them in clumps which is what we didn’t want,” he said.

“Catches win matches for me and we dropped probably four catches.

“I was feeling fairly confident, especially with 66 off the last 10, you probably should chase that down.

“But they fielded well and credit to their bowlers. Their bowlers were outstanding – Kade Horan, Adam Van Bael in the middle and Joe and Callum at the end just finished it off perfectly.”