Southwest inspector’s warning for relaxing of restrictions

Roma patrol inspector Ray Vine has been pleased with the efforts of the Roma community so far.

FOLLOWING a weekend where a trio of Brisbane residents were fined after they decided embarking on a road trip to Roma “was a good idea,” it appears eager travellers have decided to stay at home for now.

Roma patrol inspector, Ray Vine said no fines were issued last weekend in relation to the statewide Operation Sierra Pemba, which involved increased monitoring of the Chief Health Officer’s relaxation of recreational travel, through patrols and static interceptions.

There were also no fines issued for anyone disobeying social distancing or other Covid-19 non compliance rules.

“This operation has been very successful in guiding the community through the first phase of relaxed restrictions and we will now move to a locally led activity as we move through the various stages of Queensland’s road map to a COVID-safe recovery,” Insp Vine said.

Insp Vine said with the reopening of some retail and dining establishments, it is important that social distancing and appropriate hygiene measures are still observed.

“The QPS and the local and district disaster management groups will work with local businesses to educate and encourage preparedness and action,” he said.

“I would like to congratulate the broader Roma community for their efforts in complying with the chief health officers directives and helping us keep Roma Covid-19 free.

“But it is vitally important we continue our commitment so we do not undo the excellent outcomes that have already been achieved and I would encourage everyone to use good judgement and common sense when travelling for recreational purposes.”

Insp. Vine said local QPS activity will continue in relation to monitoring social distancing, CHO directive compliance and people travelling.

From 11.59pm, Friday May 15, the following will be allowed throughout the state:

Gatherings of a maximum of 10 people together in a public space

Dining at restaurants, pubs, clubs, RSLs and cafes for a maximum of ten patrons at one time as part of a gradual reopening (no bars or gaming)

Recreational travel of a radius of up to 150km from your home for day trips

Some beauty therapies and nail salons for up to ten people at one time

Re-opening of libraries, playgrounds, skate parks and outdoor gyms (maximum ten people at a time)

Wedding guests of ten people and funeral attendees of 20

Open homes and auctions with a maximum of ten people at one time

Re-opening public pools and lagoons, with a maximum of ten people at a time.

In addition, for Outback Queensland, whether there have been no COVID cases, two special concessions have been made:

Dining in at pubs and cafes will be up to 20 for locals only, reflecting the important role these venues play in connecting small outback communities; and

Recreational travel of a radius of up to 500mk reflecting the long distances in the Outback.