Spacious family home fails to sell under the hammer

AUCTION: 52 Govind Court, Gracemere, passed in at auction on January 23. Picture: Contributed

A spacious family home in Gracemere has passed in at auction.

Located in Gracemere Heights Estate, 52 Govind Ct went to auction on January 23, however, no registered bidders turned up on the day.

Sales consultant with RealWay Nicholson Property, Barry Nicholson said he had nine groups through the home the week prior to auction with two interested buyers.

However, Mr Nicholson said the buyers did not attend the auction.

The massive open plan living area can open to incorporate the covered patio making it a much bigger entertaining area. Picture: Contributed

He said following the auction he had a number of interested clients through the home.

“It is seeing a lot of interest, it is a very nice home,” he said.

He said one of the key selling features of the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home was the massive open plan living area with sliding glass doors that could be opened to incorporate the covered patio making it a much bigger entertaining area.

All four bedrooms boast built-in robes, split system airconditioning and ceiling fans.

The home boasts an in-ground pool and deck. Picture: Contributed

There is also a double lockable garage, internal laundry and in-ground pool and deck.

The home is listed for offers over $395,000.

If you are interested in the home contact Barry Nicholson on 0410 052 358 and book an inspection today.

Open home is on Saturday, January 30, from 2–2.30pm.

