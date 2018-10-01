Tennis star’s ‘disgusting’ ball boy outburst

Fernando Verdasco lost his cool and lost the match in the Shenzhen Open.

FRESH off a big win over Andy Murray earlier in the week, Spanish tennis star Fernando Verdasco has caused a new stir in the tennis world after unloading on a ball boy who was too slow bringing him his towel.

Verdasco gestured wildly at the ball boy, trying to hurry him up during his 1-6 6-3 7-6 (10-8) semi-final defeat against Yoshihito Nishioka at the Shenzhen Open.

He was handed a warning by the umpire for his behaviour with social media lighting up, calling his actions "disgusting".

Verdasco has a history of poor behaviour, including taking out his frustration on a volunteer in Hamburg earlier this year, throwing his towel to the ground in front of the ball boy.

Nishioka stunned Verdasco to set up a meeting with Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who defeated Australian Alex de Minaur 7-5 2-6 7-6 (10-8) in the other semi-final.

Verdasco beat Murray in the previous round and made a confident start against Nishioka, but the Japanese player fought back to reach the first ATP Tour final of his career.

Unseeded Nishioka, who lost to Verdasco at this year's French Open, roared back after tamely surrendering the opening set and kept his wits about him in the tie-break to wrap up his first career victory over the Spaniard in two hours 20 minutes.

Herbert is better known for his skill as a doubles player, but reached his second career ATP World Tour final after surviving a De Minaur fightback in the second set.

The Australian clawed his back from 3-0 down in the final set to force the tie-break and even had two chances to win the match, but Herbert was equal to the task.

The Frenchman saved the first match point with a volley under pressure and shut-out De Minaur a second time with an overhead smash before sealing victory with his 42nd winner of the contest.

- with Reuters