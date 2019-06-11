Spare $5 from your pocket for Rocky Show entry

THE 2019 Rockhampton Agricultural Show officially kicks off tomorrow at the city's showgrounds.

Across three days, a variety of activities and entertainment will make for an enjoyable time for the whole family, including woodchopping, showjumping, animal and produce competitions, horticulture, a cattle show, fashion parades, a petting zoo and trade shows.

And all it costs to enter the Rockhampton Showgrounds is $5.

If you're a music lover, don't forget to check out a free concert on Wednesday which will feature Denvah Baker-Moller, Maddi and the Hoopers and Aussie hit-maker Shannon Noll.

Plus, don't miss out on the announcement of the 2019 Miss Showgirl and Rural Ambassador winners from 11am tomorrow.

You'll find plenty of action between the centre ring and pavilions, then relax and have a coldie - licensed bars will be open from noon until late.

Download the free mobile app to make a personalised program for your show outing.

The Rockhampton Showgrounds will run from tomorrow 9am to 10pm through to Friday 9am to 8pm.

For more information, visit www.rockyshow.com.au.