Sparkling lights energise festive community spirit

SPARKLING lights and bursts of brilliant colour are lighting up streets across the Isaac region as part of the council's annual Christmas Lights competition.

More than fifty residents and businesses joined in the Christmas spirit in 2018 with some spectacular light displays impressing judges and delighting local residents.

Mayor Anne Baker said it was pleasing to see the many wonderful entries from residents and businesses who had spent a great deal of time and effort creating the displays.

"Congratulations to everyone who entered the competition in Clermont, Dysart, Glenden, Middlemount, Moranbah, Nebo and on the Isaac Coast,” Cr Baker said.

"Thank you also to our judges and councillors who had the challenging task of selecting the winning displays.”

Council partnered with Dysart Community Support Group (DCSG) and the Carmila Christmas Tree Committee to host the 2018 Isaac Christmas Lights Competition.