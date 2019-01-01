Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LIGHTS AND ENERGY: Best Residential 2nd Place, Isaac Coast - 5 Seaview Drive, Greenhills.
LIGHTS AND ENERGY: Best Residential 2nd Place, Isaac Coast - 5 Seaview Drive, Greenhills. Contributed
News

Sparkling lights energise festive community spirit

1st Jan 2019 8:00 PM

SPARKLING lights and bursts of brilliant colour are lighting up streets across the Isaac region as part of the council's annual Christmas Lights competition.

More than fifty residents and businesses joined in the Christmas spirit in 2018 with some spectacular light displays impressing judges and delighting local residents.

Mayor Anne Baker said it was pleasing to see the many wonderful entries from residents and businesses who had spent a great deal of time and effort creating the displays.

"Congratulations to everyone who entered the competition in Clermont, Dysart, Glenden, Middlemount, Moranbah, Nebo and on the Isaac Coast,” Cr Baker said.

"Thank you also to our judges and councillors who had the challenging task of selecting the winning displays.”

Council partnered with Dysart Community Support Group (DCSG) and the Carmila Christmas Tree Committee to host the 2018 Isaac Christmas Lights Competition.

christmas lights competition life tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Bucking bulls to masquerades: All of your NYE photos

    premium_icon Bucking bulls to masquerades: All of your NYE photos

    Entertainment The city was alive with groups celebrating the beginning of 2019

    Police on the hunt for Rockhampton boat engine thieves

    Police on the hunt for Rockhampton boat engine thieves

    Crime The business is offering a reward for information leading to arrest.

    Reigning champ wins Xtreme Bulls event in Rocky

    premium_icon Reigning champ wins Xtreme Bulls event in Rocky

    Rodeo Jason O'Hearn gets 2019 off to winning start at Great Western

    Norman Gardens ends the year on a high note

    premium_icon Norman Gardens ends the year on a high note

    Property Frenchville puts up a good fight for spot of premier suburb.

    Local Partners