Sparks fly as ice addict leads cops on Bruce Hwy chase

Tyler Lyle Lindsey Cone, 22, has been sentenced for a high speed police chase while high on ice on the Bruce Highway.

TYLER Lyle Lindsey Cone was high on ice, sitting in the driver's seat stolen car at a 7-Eleven service station when a police officer knocked on his window.

The 22-year-old Nambour man put the Mazda CX-7 in reverse, rammed a police car and sped away, starting a dangerous escapade which went from Caboolture to Kybong in less than an hour.

He was already on parole for other offences including using stolen cars.

A police helicopter tracked Cone at speeds up to 150kmh as tyre spikes were laid across Steve Irwin Way at Glenview.

They shredded the car's front right tyre but did not stop it.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shane Raison told Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday that helicopter footage showed Cone "lighting up the night sky with sparks flying out of the back of the vehicle".

He said the car was glowing white on the infra-red camera by the time it got to Yandina and reached speeds greater than 150kmh north of Cooroy.

Another set of tyre spikes at Kybong brought the chase to an end.

The court heard Cone had "dropped four points of ice" just before the August 12 chase began.

Cone pleaded guilty to 14 offences, including use of a stolen Audi found at Burnside earlier in August.

Defence solicitor Ben Rynderman said his client had a ferocious drug addiction.

He said Cone's father had overdosed from drugs when Cone was 12 and Cone had been the person who found him.

Cone's mother went to jail for drugs after that.

"This is a family unit that has been destroyed by drugs," Mr Rynderman said.

He said Cone had used marijuana since he was 11 and ice since he was 17.

"My instructions are he would inject three or four times a day using three or four points at a time," Mr Rynderman said.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin asked Cone directly about his addiction and what he planned to do about it.

Cone said he wanted to get clean of drugs.

Cone was sentenced to 18 months in jail.

He will be eligible for parole in September next year.