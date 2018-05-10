Menu
Copper wire that had previously been uncovered during a raid in Gracemere.
Crime

Spate of copper wire theft continues in Central Queensland

by Jessica Powell
10th May 2018 4:43 PM

COPPER wire thefts have continued to soar in the region as more Central Queensland properties are targeted.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said police were actively seeking the people they believe are responsible for the latest thefts.

"We are currently investigating two further counts of copper theft,” Det Snr Sgt Peachy said.

"One occurred at the Aurizon depot in Gracemere, while a further one occurred at a business in Parkhurst.

"Since the start of the year there have been over 30 copper wire-related theft cases.”

Det Snr Sgt Peachy believes the latest thefts are connected to the other copper wire thefts in the region.

This included the theft of $80,000 worth of copper wire and tools from Aurizon in Rockhampton.

Police have released an image of a man they believe may be able to help with their investigations into wire theft in Central Queensland.
Police have released an image of a man they believe may be able to help with their investigations into wire theft in Central Queensland. QPS

"People might think this is a quick and easy way to get money, but we are cracking down on it,” Det Snr Sgt Peachy said.

"We are actively working with local scrap metal businesses and if you are found to be pawning it, whether it is for you or for someone else, you will be detected and prosecuted.

"If you are doing it, we are going to find you.”

Last month Police reported a 16 year-old female and a 30 year-old male were taken into custody and were assisting with their investigation.

So far five people have been charged in relation to wire thefts.

Police are urging anyone with information in regards to the person pictured to call Rockhampton Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

