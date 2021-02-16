Cause of crash under investigation

Police have issued a caution to motorists to pay close attention to road conditions when driving after a series of crashes in the Clarence Valley this week.

After a relatively quiet summer in terms of serious road crashes, The Daily Examiner has reported three single-vehicle crashes in the region in the past three days.

On Tuesday morning emergency services attended a utility on Lawrence Road, Lower Southgate after it lost control and came to rest in a nearby cane field.

About 2pm the same day another utility collided with a tree on Pringles Way near Lawrence.

Police reveal details of Lawrence crash: Coffs-Clarence Police Sergeant Darren Williams provides further detail about the single-vehicle collision on Pringles Way, Lawrence on Tuesday afternoon.

The 19-year-old male driver was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital after sustaining significant leg injuries and on Thursday remained in a critical condition.

Then about 3pm on Thursday a 44-year-old man was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition with multiple injuries after his sedan collided with a power pole on Rogans Bridge Road near Waterview Heights.

Multiple emergency services crews attended the scene after a red sedan Mitsubishi Lancer sedan crashed into a power pole on Rogans Bridge Rd north of Waterview Heights on Thursday, 18th February, 2021. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

It coincides with a return to generally wetter conditions this week after four relatively dry weeks, while the forecast is for up to 10mm of rain every day from Friday to Sunday, followed by a 90 per cent chance of 20 to 40mm on Tuesday.

"The cause of the crash is still under investigation but the police are asking for everyone to slow down, especially with the change in the weather," Grafton Police Sergeant Nick Wiles said at the scene of Thursday's crash.

"The recent rain has caused the roads to be more slippery than usual. We're just asking all the drivers to take caution."