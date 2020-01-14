Speaking up for the region

Leah Grice has thrown her hat in the ring for a place at the table in the Livingstone Shire Council elections

Leah Grice has thrown her hat in the ring for a place at the table in the Livingstone Shire Council elections

YEPPOON resident Leah Grice is ready to step up at the upcoming Local Government elections in March for the role of Livingstone Shire Councillor.

Since 2003 Leah has been a familiar face on the Capricorn Coast through her volunteer efforts with multiple community groups including Yeppoon Lionesses, her work as a registered nurse with a wealth of experience and her advocacy for people from all walks of life.

Leah said she has always had a passion for engaging with her community and now her children are adults, she is ready to take the next step with plenty of time and a hardworking attitude to do the role justice.

“I am a passionate advocate for people and believe everyone is deserving of respect regardless of income, race or religion and excel in truly listening to what people have to say,” Leah said.

“I believe in equality, fairness and safety and I love the area in which I live and want to see it remain the wonderful diverse area that it is while encouraging tourism growth to improve our local economy and create jobs for our young people.

“I would love to see our region focus more on eco-tourism and become leaders in protecting our beautiful environment and showing it off to the world.

“Our region offers such diversity with amazing places to visit all in the one area.

“We have the ancient natural wonder of The Caves, the opportunity to get up close with a crocodile at Koorana Crocodile Farm, the beauty of the rainforest at Byfield, vast stretches of crops and quaint townships, majestic islands just a hop away and fabulous stretches of beach right along the Coast.

“With everything right on our doorstep, we need to protect, nurture and market our region to ensure we secure our regions safety and economic viability into the future with long term plans that embrace our communities’ desires and needs.”

Leah said she would like to see a good cross selection of people sitting at the Council table after the next elections.

“Our Council are the people who represent our residents and our natural environment, so it is vital we make the right choices when we vote,” she said.

“We need hard working people who have the ability to listen to the community and take that information and feedback, back to the table. We need hard working people who are passionate about our region and who have the insight to plan for the future as well as making good decisions for our community right now.

“We need people who have the ability to make wise decisions about our economic viability and people who can look at the bigger picture for the betterment of the entire region.

“I believe I have the ability to tick all those boxes and more and would love to be part of the team that takes our region forward.

“I am ready to work hard for our community and as a mother and grandmother, I want to see our region shine for others to enjoy but also to ensure our younger generations have a home they can become just as passionate about as I am.”