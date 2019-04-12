Bombshell breakthrough in Spear Creek triple killings

Bruce Preston, right, has emerged as a key suspect in the Spear Creek triple murder.

A FORMER unit commander from Australia's hardest supermax prison has today been arrested in connection to the 1978 Spear Creek killings of Karen Edwards, Timothy Thomson and Gordon Twaddle.

Bruce John Preston has been taken into custody, more than 40 years after a couple walking their dogs discovered the first of three bodies in the bush, 12km north of Mount Isa.

The Spear Creek case was recently reviewed by the Queensland Police Homicide Investigation Unit's cold case team, along with detectives from Mount Isa.

The Courier-Mail revealed today the former head of Goulburn Correctional Centre's Special Emergency Response Team was a "key suspect" in the case.

Preston, a father-of-two, flew into Brisbane last night and was arrested today.

Karen, 23, her boyfriend Tim, 31, and his friend Gordon, 21, were three days into a trip around Australia when they are believed to have been lured into the bush and shot.

The two men were motorbike enthusiasts and the group had been travelling the outback on two bikes - including one with a homemade sidecar carrying camping gear and Tim's Doberman pup Tristie.

They left Alice Springs on October 2, travelling through the Northern Territory and across to Alice Springs, stopping at roadhouses along the way.

At Frewena, in the NT, witnesses said the three travellers had been joined by a fourth person - another man on a motorbike.

He was still with the group, according to witnesses, when they arrived in Mount Isa. Karen, Tim and Gordon booked in the Moondarra Caravan Park for two nights and were joined that evening by a man in a brown and white Toyota LandCruiser.

Karen Edwards.

Tim Thomson.

The man socialised with them before driving away. The LandCruiser returned the following morning and collected the trio. Tristie was left tied up at the caravan park.

The 4WD returned at dusk and the driver dismantled the campsite, taking everything but the sidecar. Fellow campers said a man was heard calling out for Tristie.

The bodies of Karen, Tim and Gordon were not discovered for another three weeks. Their killer had stripped them of any identification, turning their pockets inside out.

But a search of the crime scene led to the discovery of a tiny watch, its band broken, hidden in the spinifex beside Karen's body. Photographs of the watch were released to the media and were recognised by Karen's father Jack, who had given it to her for her 12th birthday.

In the weeks that followed, items belonging to the trio were discovered in and around the town.

Gordon's bike, a 1977 Suzuki GS750, was later found abandoned at a service station. The camping gear was discovered hidden in 44-gallon drums at the Mount Isa tip.

Gordon Twaddle.

Tim's dog, Tristie, had been spotted at the dump. She was picked up by the council and taken to the pound. Sadly, when nobody came to collect her, she was destroyed.

Tim's bike, a distinctive red 1977 BMW R100S, was found in the possession of local man Bruce Preston.

Preston told police at the time he had seen people trying to start the bike on the side of the road. He told police he'd shouted out, believing they were stealing the bike, and decided to steal it himself.

Preston, then aged 23, was charged with theft, pleaded guilty and was fined $300.

He told police he had travelled by bike from Melbourne to his home in Mount Isa, passing through Alice Springs. He told police he had not come in contact with the three friends and denied any involvement in the deaths.

Preston flew into Brisbane last night and was today taken into custody in connection with the case.