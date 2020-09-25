Special additions to TCC’s glam formal with a difference

Lilly Peachey and Kurtis Farr arrive at The Cathedral College formal. Photo: Contributed

Lilly Peachey and Kurtis Farr arrive at The Cathedral College formal. Photo: Contributed

LETTERS penned by the parents of the Year 12 students were a poignant addition to The Cathedral College formal this year.

The advent of COVID-19 meant celebrations were always going to be different for the Class of 2020.

Parents were unable to attend the formal dinner, which was reserved solely for the 196 Year 12 students. Instead they were seated on the school oval where they watched the walk-through, heard speeches from the school captains and principal Rob Alexander and were treated to a fireworks display.

A fireworks display was a feature of The Cathedral College formal this year.

About 1200 people attended the ticketed event, marshalled through designated entry points to their seats.

Mr Alexander said despite the restrictions, it was a wonderful evening last Friday.

The fireworks were a formal first, as was a live band - even though no one was able to dance.

Mr Alexander said parents were also invited to write their children letters, which were placed on the tables at the formal dinner and all opened at the same time.

Students and their families gathered on The Cathedral College oval for the speeches and a fireworks display.

“I think the kids appreciated them and I daresay, for some of them, they would be a keepsake,” he said.

“That was a suggestion from one of our parents and it was a lovely idea.

“It made up a little bit for the kids not being able to have their parents sitting there with them.”

Melanie Hamilton and Clancy Williams at The Cathedral College formal.

The walk-through was livestreamed on the school’s website, and was watched by family members from as far afield as Argentina in South America.

Mr Alexander said that was quite the production, with the arrival of the students also shown on big screens on the oval.

“We tried to do a Rockhampton-style red carpet event, not quite Hollywood red carpet but we tried to make it special,” he said.

“It was a lovely event and they all showed a lot of poise and grace as young people.”

More stories

Year 12 student swaps formal partner for a bullock

YEAR 12 FORMALS: Fate of CQ graduation plans amid COVID-19