Special Anzac Day ghost tour to honour Indigenous soldiers

Hauntabull Ghost Tours' Michelle Cromar with Donna Anderson at the location for their tour next weekend honouring Indigenous soldiers.

A special ghost tour will be held next weekend at Rockhampton’s military museum to honour fallen Indigenous soldiers.

The event will be hosted by Michelle Cromar of Hauntabll Ghost Tours at the CQ Military and Artefact Museum with the help of local Indigenous woman Donna Anderson.

“It is in dedication to the Indigenous men and women who went over and fought in the wars,” Michelle said.

“In my belief we do dedicate a lot of memories to our fallen, which is a lot of the white Australians, we had 1000 indigenous soldiers from all over Queensland fight in the war.

“I would like to honour them this time, bring a bit of culture back to them.”

Guests will have the chance to enjoy some traditional Indigenous indulgences, prepared by Donna.

Food will include bully beef, damper, fried scones and traditional meats with crocodile and kangaroo sourced by Boodles Meats.

“I was lucky enough to have culture, be brought up with culture in our family, you walk in the house, there is a bottle of Gumbii Gumbii and Quinine on the bench,” Donna said.

“There will be stories with the food, a few tales to tell with regards to our Indigenous culture and our Indigenous Rockhampton men and women who went and fought,” Michelle said.

Proceeds from the event will go back to the museum and Donna’s small business, Shirraym Yumbah Uralba, a traditional cultural hub based at Mount Morgan.

“(We are) just trying to help support the museum to keep this alive because due to COVID and (because) they didn’t have an Anzac Day last year, funds are low,” Michelle said.

The CQ Military Museum, located on Archer Street near City Centre Plaza, will have items for sales including poppies and keychains.

The museum is also hosting a family fun day on Sunday, April 18 from 8am to 1pm in conjunction with Archer Park Rail Museum.

Entry will be $2 per person to the museum.

For more information on the ghost tour, visit Hauntabull Ghost Tours on Facebook.