Special bond between Rocky boy and footy legend

A special reunion played out when former Maroons Origin and Brisbane Broncos great Matt Gillett visited Rockhampton on the Auswide Bank Regional Tour last week.

He got to catch up with Alex Davies, who he met for the first time at Ronald McDonald House in Brisbane several years ago.

Alex was born with chromosome duplication, which has meant ongoing visits to the capital for a range of treatments.

Mum Amanda said that Alex and his younger sister Ainsley were both having PICC lines inserted for lung conditions when Matt, a Ronald McDonald House ambassador, came to visit.

“They had tacos for dinner, and Matt took the time to play football with them both,” she said.

“From that day on Alex has just admired Matt and he’s always saying that he wants to be just like him when he grows up.

Matt Gillett with Alex, Ainsley and Maddison Davies.

“Matt will often send messages to see how he’s going with his treatment, and every time we’re in Brisbane he will make the effort to come and see us.

“This is the first time Alex has seen him here in Rockhampton so he’s super-excited.”

Amanda said that Alex was defying the odds.

“Normally they don’t make their first birthday but he’s six going on seven this year,” she said.

“We haven’t had as many trips to Brisbane lately but there will be more coming up.”

Alex is playing his first season of rugby league with the Norths Tigers this year – and is loving every minute of it.

And Amanda said there was a pre-game ritual he had to always follow.

“Every Saturday night before his football game, we have tacos because that’s what Matt gave him at Ronald McDonald House,” she said.

“He thinks that will bring him good luck when he plays.”