Special crocodile event at Rockhampton Zoo today

Rockhampton Zoo's big croc is an internet hit.
Adam Wratten
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

THE Rockhampton Zoo will be hosting a special event today and it involves feeding Colonel the crocodile.

The Zoo has posted about the special event on Facebook stating the feed today will take place at 11.30am.

"Today's crocodile feed will be at the special time of 11.30am as we have a special guest coming to help feed the Colonel. In fact, it's another Colonel,” the post reads.

"Col Capra, for the CQ Capras will be at the zoo today helping out with our crocs. So come and say hello to both the Colonels at 11.30am today, down at the croc ponds.

"Please note that our usual 2pm Saturday croc feed will not be occurring today due to the 11.30am feed.”

The Colonel at Rockhampton Zoo
Contributed

