Special delivery for Rocky region postie

Pam McKay
| 4th Aug 2017 11:34 AM
David Thornton won the Champion of Champion singles.
David Thornton won the Champion of Champion singles.

LAWN BOWLS: Mount Morgan postie David Thornton has delivered one of his best bowls performances to win the district final of the Champion of Champion singles.

It is the first time the Mount Morgan Welfare Bowls Club member and greenkeeper has taken out the title. He has contested the event just once before and failed to get past the first round.

Thornton claimed the title after beating Gracemere's Nick Jones 25-19 and Victoria Park's Fred Carrington 25-24.

The unassuming champion was a little taken aback by his victory.

"I felt pretty relaxed going into the event. I was just going to compete, I didn't really care if I got through or not, it just happened,” Thornton said.

"Every bit of luck was on my side, everything went my way.

"I do prefer to play a teams event but this is probably the highlight when I think about what I've won.”

Thornton said his two games were really enjoyable, played against great competitors and in great spirit.

The win over Carrington, who Thornton describes as a "true gentleman of the sport”, was a thriller.

"It was 22-14 at one stage and Fred was well down, but he got to 24 and I was still stuck on 22.

"I thought he was going to take it but I managed to get three shots in on the last end and it was all over.”

Thornton will now compete at the zone finals in Bundaberg.

"I'm not expecting anything there but if you've got the luck anything can happen,” he said.

Born and bred in Mount Morgan, Thornton got his first taste of bowls about 20 years ago when he joined a few friends for a roll-up at the Welfare Bowls Club one Friday afternoon.

"I thought it would be a good way to socialise. That's how it started but I found that I really enjoyed the game,” he said.

"I generally play twice a week and if there's a special event on I will make an appearance.

"I find that if you're having a bad day you can go and have a game of bowls and come away feeling a lot better.

"It's good for you, it's therapeutic.”

