Special four-page digital edition to feature major stories

Dear reader,

Yes, our print edition is no more. But we know many of you appreciated seeing how the region's best stories of the day were curated in print through our Digital Print Edition.

So, we're launching a new version of it today, a special 4-page Digital Edition highlighting the most major stories as they would have appeared in paper.

Go to the normal place on the site or CLICK HERE.

It's one of the innovations we'll be introducing to make sure readers from this region can consume the news the way they want to.

Our commitment to local journalism remains unchanged. We've moved to the platform where most of our readers are, but we're not willing to give up the tradition of page design just yet.

And though it's only 4 pages at this stage, there are a couple of major new features. You can click on any story to read the full online version, and within the Digital Edition stories you do read, they will carry the links to other similar copy. Click on those and you'll be on the story you want, on our website.

We have also kicked off our digital transition today with our 50 Most Influential feature, counting down Rockhampton's 50 Most Influential people.

We've seen an explosion of interest in online since the announcement about the print closure.

Hundreds of people have signed up for a year's subscription, taking advantage of the bonus Samsung galaxy Tablet we are currently offering. Thousands across the State have also taken up the offer of a free two-month subscription to trial the online experience.

To take up either of those offers, CLICK HERE OR CLICK HERE.

For those readers who still want the feel of ink on their hands, don't forget our most important stories are appearing daily in our sister paper, The Courier-Mail. You'll find a two-page spread of our material inside today.

Print or online, we're still for you. And always will be.

Yours sincerely

Editor

Frazer Pearce