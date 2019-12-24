Special homecoming for coach Anthony Seibold

COMING HOME: Coach Anthony Seibold (centre) and the Brisbane Broncos are headed to Rockhampton in February. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

RUGBY LEAGUE: Anthony Seibold is looking forward to seeing some familiar faces when he returns to Rockhampton with the Brisbane Broncos in the New Year.

The Broncos will play the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras in a pre-season trial at Browne Park on Saturday, February 15.

The game will cap two days of activities, including a sportsman’s dinner, a coaching update and a junior coaching clinic.

While the make-up of the Broncos is yet to be announced, Capras CEO Peter White expects a “star-studded” line-up.

“I can tell you that there are some really big names coming and I’m not talking about two or three big names, I’m talking a lot,” he said.

“This is getting to the business end of the trials period so they want to put basically their top side out.”

It will be a special homecoming for Seibold, who took the reins at the Broncos this season after a year as head coach at South Sydney.

”I’m proud to be Rockhampton born and raised. It’s a privilege and honour to coach the Broncos, so to bring a Broncos team home for a trial is very special for me and my family,” he said.

“Although I won’t be coaching the trial team specifically I will represent our club at a variety of functions over the weekend and hope to assist promoting the game, the Broncos and the Capras.”

White said interest was building around the Broncos visit.

“It’s only early days but we’re blown away by the number of grandstand seats in particular that have gone,” he said.

Tickets are on sale on the Capras Facebook page.