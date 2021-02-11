Menu
A paddle out memorial will be held for Rhys Yore at Yeppoon’s Main Beach on Saturday.
News

Special memorial for popular coast student

Pam McKay
11th Feb 2021 4:00 PM
A paddle out memorial will be held this weekend for St Brendan’s College student Rhys Yore, who was tragically killed in a single-vehicle accident last month.

Friends and members of the Capricorn Coast community are invited to the event, to be held at 6am Saturday at Yeppoon’s Main Beach.

Rhys, 16, was a passionate surfer and fisherman and those attending are asked to take along an ephemeral nature offering, such as flowers or leaves, to lay on the water in his honour.

READ: ‘Great mate’: School mourns death of student in tragic crash

People who do not own a surfboard are being encouraged to assemble on the foreshore.

Rhys was farewelled at a heartfelt service at St Brendan’s on Monday, remembered for his generosity, his easy-going nature, and his love of life and laughter.

Staff and students formed a guard of honour, and the school’s First XIII sang the football and the college songs as he left the grounds for the final time.

More information about Saturday’s memorial is on the Rhys Yore – Paddle Out Facebook event page.

fatal traffic crash paddle out memorial rhys yore st brendan's college yeppoon main beach
