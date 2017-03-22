27°
Special report reveals best and worst in Rocky business

Amber Hooker
| 22nd Mar 2017 6:00 AM
TAKING THE PLUNGE: Gus Korda, owner of Gus' Coffee, has recently opened his third Rockhampton store as the local food and accommodation sector soars ahead of the state's capital. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
TAKING THE PLUNGE: Gus Korda, owner of Gus' Coffee, has recently opened his third Rockhampton store as the local food and accommodation sector soars ahead of the state's capital. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK250714ccoffee1

IT'S risky business in Rockhampton's accommodation and food services right now, but the local sector is outperforming the state's capital.

Millions of commercially sourced records and data assets were brought together in the SV Partners March 2017 Commercial Risk Outlook Report, which reveals 5.9% of the industry's businesses are facing imminent financial collapse.

Though the outlook is far more positive in Rockhampton than in Brisbane, where nearly one in 10 (9.5%) of accommodation and food services businesses are at risk of failure.

This contributes to the disparity between the proportion of all Rockhampton businesses at risk of failure to that of Brisbane, 2.4%and 3.3% respectively.

New food services including the high-end brewery/restaurant Headrick's Lane, the opening of a third Rockhampton Gus' Coffee store early March, new cafe Bridies Espresso and the re-opening of Chango Chango are representative of confidence in our local food sector.

But despite Rockhampton's comparatively strong performance, stress on the sector is evident in recent closures.

Most recently, the Blue Truffle Groumet Deli on East St closed their doors March 13 following a flurry of food and accommodation venue closures; the Bridge Motor Inn entered voluntary administration just days before on March 9, and the CQ Leagues Club made waves when they entered voluntary administration in January of this year believed to owe $1.5 million.

SV Partners executive director David Stimpson said the result for the accommodation and food services industries was largely due to a lack of consumer confidence.

"The overall economic indicators for Rockhampton appear quite good: financial and insurance services, and health care and social services seem to be doing well,” he said.

At the highest risk was the information, media and telecommunication sector, with 11.1% of the 12 businesses assessed at high risk, the remaining 88.9% were low risk.

"Unclassified” businesses were the next highest risk at 9.1%, followed by the accommodation and food services at 5.9%, other services at 5.2% and rental, hiring and

The health care and social services sector recorded 81.5% of the ... businesses at low risk, with the remaining 18.5% at moderate risk.

At the most risk of "imminent closure” was the information, media and telecommunication sector with 11.1% of the 19 businesses assessed a "high risk”.

"Unclassified” businesses followed at 9.1%, accommodation and food services the third most at risk on 5.9% of the 140 businesses, 5.2% of the 119 "other” businesses, with rental, hiring and real estate services the fifth highest risk on 4.3% of the 94 services assessed.

Mr Stimpson said infrastructure projects such as the Rookwood Weir contributed to the "optimism of local businesses”.

"However, people continue to save or pay down debt rather than go out spending.

"This is why accommodation and food services and, to a lesser extent retail, are showing higher risk factors.”

Mr Stimpson said these businesses in particular needed to closely monitor cash flows and costs, and their employees often lived from "pay to pay”.

"If large numbers of these businesses fall over, it can have a huge knock-on effect in the community.”

Other good news for the region shows local finance and insurance, and health care and social assistance industries have no businesses in the highest risk categories and 72.3% and 81.5% of businesses considered to be at the low risk end of the spectrum respectively.

The report notes Rockhampton's key focus by way of infrastructure and development is predominantly based on the Riverbank Revitalisation construction works which are already well underway, with a September 2017 completion date anticipated.

The $30 million project is expected to return economic gains to retailers and commercial and community stakeholders.

