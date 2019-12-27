Special sporting moment for father, son

SPECIAL OCCASION: Brad Villiers and son Henry after playing together for the first time in the Frenchville Sports Club Corporate Division T20. Photo Contributed

SPECIAL OCCASION: Brad Villiers and son Henry after playing together for the first time in the Frenchville Sports Club Corporate Division T20. Photo Contributed

CRICKET: Self-proclaimed cricket tragic Brad Villiers had always imagined how special it would be to play alongside his eldest son Henry.

That opportunity presented itself last Sunday when the family duo lined up for The Bangarangs in the Frenchville Sports Club Corporate Division T20.

Brad, 40, and Henry, 10, were instrumental in the team continuing its unbeaten run in the competition, taking four wickets between them in the round four clash with Rocky Fire.

Medium-pacer Brad took three wickets in one over, while right-arm quick Henry chipped in with one of his own shortly after the drinks break.

The monumental family moment was made even more special with Henry playing a part in one of his dad’s dismissals.

RISING STAR: 10-year-old Henry Villiers in full flight, bowling for The Bangarangs in the Frenchville Sports Club Corporate Division T20 game against Rocky Fire. Picture: Allan Reinikka

“The highlight of the day for me was when Henry caught one of my wickets,” Brad said.

“The scorecard read bowled B. Villiers, caught H. Villiers. So that was a nice little touch for us.”

This is Brad’s first season in the corporate competition and he has bagged seven wickets in the two games he has played.

“I’ve been meaning to get involved for a while but it just hasn’t worked out before,” Brad said.

“I’ve been asked for a few years and was asked again this year and got involved with a great bunch of blokes in The Bangarangs.

“We were a few players down last week with Christmas and I decided to take Henry along.

“He gets me out quite regularly in the backyard so I knew he would go all right if he got the chance.

“They threw the ball to him and the little fella got himself a wicket.

“I always dreamed about us playing together but I never thought it would happen this quickly.”

Brad was a talented junior and played with Bluebirds in the Rockhampton competition before padding up for Taringa Rovers in the Warehouse competition in Brisbane.

Brad Villiers with sons Henry, Edward (front) and Oliver in the t-shirts they have specially made for the Boxing Day Test. Picture: Contributed

He hasn’t played for about 15 years but still follows the game religiously, he and his three sons donning their specially made t-shirts as they settled in to watch the first day of the Boxing Day Test yesterday.

Henry plays with Brothers, who are leading the under-12 competition.

A skilled all-rounder, he has a half-century and a hat-trick to his name already this season.

He said it was exciting to play with his dad in an open competition.

“I’d definitely like to do that again,” he said.

“I was pretty nervous to start with but once I got that wicket I felt pretty good.”

Henry scored a new Kookaburra bat for Christmas, the same brand as that used by his favourite cricketer Marnus Labuschagne.

And, like his idol, the young gun dreams of one day padding up for Australia in a Boxing Day Test match.

But for now he is keen to continue his good form for Brothers and hopefully get another run with dad and The Bangarangs in the New Year.