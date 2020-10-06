Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Parents who have lost babies before 20 weeks will be able to come together.
Parents who have lost babies before 20 weeks will be able to come together.
News

Special support service planned for grieving parents

Melanie Plane
6th Oct 2020 12:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PARENTS who have suffered the tragic loss of a baby during pregnancy will have the chance to come together for a special service next week.

The service will be held at the Rockhampton Memorial Gardens on October 15, to recognise babies lost before 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Rockhampton Hospital chaplains and social workers have helped develop a space at the

Memorial Gardens to allow those affected by early pregnancy loss to have a space for

reflection.

This is a community facility open to all parents, their family and friends.

Services are held there regularly to honour the lost babies and anyone is welcome to

attend.

The next service will be held at 5.30pm on Thursday, October 15, at the Memorial

Gardens, on Hartington Street, off Lakes Creek Road, Nerimbera.

rockhampton hospital rockhampton memorial gardens
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT LIST: 84 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

        Premium Content COURT LIST: 84 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

        News See the full list of the 84 people appearing in Rockhampton’s Supreme, District and Magistrates courts today.

        Peak hour traffic backed up on highway after three car crash

        Premium Content Peak hour traffic backed up on highway after three car crash

        Motoring Emergency services have been called to the scene to direct traffic and provide...

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News If you blinked, you might have missed some of Monday’s big stories. Find out about...

        Woman rips out victim’s earring in supermarket assault

        Premium Content Woman rips out victim’s earring in supermarket assault

        News A WOMAN who assaulted another, ripping out their hoop earring and punching her...