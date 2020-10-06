Special support service planned for grieving parents

Parents who have lost babies before 20 weeks will be able to come together.

PARENTS who have suffered the tragic loss of a baby during pregnancy will have the chance to come together for a special service next week.

The service will be held at the Rockhampton Memorial Gardens on October 15, to recognise babies lost before 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Rockhampton Hospital chaplains and social workers have helped develop a space at the

Memorial Gardens to allow those affected by early pregnancy loss to have a space for

reflection.

This is a community facility open to all parents, their family and friends.

Services are held there regularly to honour the lost babies and anyone is welcome to

attend.

The next service will be held at 5.30pm on Thursday, October 15, at the Memorial

Gardens, on Hartington Street, off Lakes Creek Road, Nerimbera.