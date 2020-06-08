Special thanks display for Rocky nursing home

AMID the chaos of a facility lockdown and fears of a potential coronavirus outbreak, Paula Bielenberg’s faith in Eventide aged care home staff never once faltered.

The Brisbane woman witnessed the dedicated care first-hand during her visit to Rockhampton to see grandmother Val Bielenberg last week.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Ms Bielenberg suggested to her six-year-old triplets Alex, Bailey and Cody they demonstrate their appreciation.

“My children did some drawings and the idea sort of grew from there and we decided to display them on the home’s fence with some helium balloons.”

Eventide team members Leanne, Maxine, Carol, Cassie, Lanie, and Julie inspect the Bielenberg family's heart-warming gesture.

“I know they normally get flowers and chocolates, but sometimes just saying the usual thankyou doesn’t really cut it for these guys because they do an amazing job,” she said.

Ms Bielenberg commended the staff, in particular, on their tireless efforts to care for her grandfather Gundy who passed away late last month.

“The night that pop died, the hospital sent him back to the nursing home, and when someone is about to pass away it brings on a lot of extra work.”

“They were already short staffed that day and night, but the care was still really seamless even though they were under the pump. They were amazing through that in their care and their efforts to try and help nan and grandad to see each other.”

ETERNITY: Eventide residents Val and Gundy Bielenberg celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last November.

Despite the pressures of COVID-19 restrictions, regular temperature checks and monitoring, spirits and efforts remained high at the aged care home.

Team members went above and beyond attempting to wheel her unwell nan outside to see her grandsons as children under 16 are for now prevented from visiting the home.

“The nurses have a lot of respect for each other. You can see it in the way they work and interact with each other. It’s a real beautiful energy given the setting.”

The kind gesture undoubtedly delivered a spring in the step for many of nurses after what was a stressful time during last month’s North Rockhampton Nursing Centre’s infected nurse case.

GRATEFUL: Paula Bielenberg's triplets six-year-old Alex, Bailey & Cody admire their handy work.

“I think all the nurses were talking about [the gesture] and they were pretty chuffed. They said they try to do a really good job and that it’s really nice to get that recognition.”

Ms Bielenberg returned to Brisbane yesterday, saying she had complete trust in the attention and information both her family and grandma Val would receive.

“Family who can’t be with their loved ones to see that amazing levels of care, it’s just beautiful. I think Rocky is really lucky to have them,” she said.