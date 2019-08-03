Special trail to be built through Emu Park

Sammee Lee sent in this stunning shot of a sunrise over Emu Park beach.

A 2.5km historical trail will be built through Emu Park's town centre after more than $50,000 was secured for the project.

Once complete, locals and tourists walking the stretch will be able to stop at 20 different locations and learn more about their historical significance to the seaside town.

Unique emu sculptures made of corten steel will be stationed along the trail, each carrying signs with information about our priceless past.

But it won't all be old-fashioned infrastructure, as the signs will feature QR (Quick Response) codes.

People will be able to scan these codes using their smartphones and be directly linked to a website explaining the trail and each location's importance.

The Emu Park Lions Club secured a $20,000 federal government grant to help deliver the project and will contribute $20,000 of its own funds towards it.

Livingstone Shire Council will also chip in with almost $12,000 to be used for materials and labour costs.

The proposed walking trail route. Local

Mayor Bill Ludwig said it was council's intention to involve participants from the Skilling Queenslanders for Work Program during the construction phase which will get under way soon.

"That would really double-down and make it a great community project,” Cr Ludwig said.

"The project is another demonstration of just how proactive the Emu Park Lions Club is in fundraising, for everything from charities to things like this, which adds to the fabric of the town.”

Emu Park Lions Club president Val Wex said countless hours of volunteer work had gone into this project.

"We've been working every day on this for a year,” she said.

Does anyone remember the Hotel Riviera pictured here in 1938? State Library of Queensland

"It has been hours and hours of researching the history, finding photographs, interviewing people, we've held a couple of morning teas for the elders in our community who have lived here all their lives, or most of their lives.

"We've consulted with businesses to ensure that they're happy about the emus (sculptures) being placed on footpaths.

"We've spoken to the CWA, the RSL, aged care home - so we've done a lot of consultation and an incredible amount of research.

"It will be a lovely thing for the community to see when it's finished.”

PROPOSED ROUTE OF HISTORICAL TRAIL

1 School of Arts

2 Streetscape - movie theatre, imperial hotel, shops

3 Streetscape - old butcher's shop and uniting church

4 Ryan's General Merchants

5 Catholic precinct

6 Police station

7 Anglican church

8 Railway precinct

9 Grand Central Hotel

10 Open Air Theatre

11 Pine Beach Hotel

12 Riviera Hotel and hall

13 Ladies Beach

14 Fisherman's Beach

15 Jetty

16 Oyster Shed

17 Goods Shed, now Lions Shack

18 Bell Park

19 Landscape of jolt to Post Office

20 Station Masters House & QCWA Hall