Overhaul of mine doctor training after workers left sick

DOCTORS will undergo specialised training including trips underground before being allowed to work as a coal mine's Nominated Medical Adviser, under a new Queensland Government proposal.

The new rules come after the parliamentary inquiry into black lung heard some mine doctors had no experience with mining or occupational health.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham said the change was based on a recommendation from Professor Malcolm Sim's review into black lung, also called coal worker's pneumoconiosis.

Under the proposal an independent auditor will check the doctor's qualifications and training and doctors will be added to an NMA register.

Dr Lynham said the changes would better allow black lung to be detected early.

"The health and safety of our coal mine workers is paramount and an essential element of that is early detection of any signs of coal worker's pneumoconiosis or other dust lung disease," Dr Lynham said.

"This is a disease that has no obvious symptoms in its earliest stages, so it's critical that the front line doctors have specific mining and occupational health and safety training.

"It's an added protection in the suite of reforms the Palaszczuk Government has put in place since cases of black lung were reported in 2015.

"This new training system should be in place by the end of the year."

Respiratory physician Bob Edwards said the proposed changes were welcome and would improve medical care for miners.

"I think the Sim report suggests that training should have been required in the past," he said.

"I think training should be required for NMAs, these changes should be positive and welcomed by doctors and miners."

The Department of Natural Resources and Mines occupational physician David Smith last year told the inquiry into black lung many NMAs have "no experience in mining".

Dr Smith said the number of NMAs exploded during the mining boom and mines hired doctors without an understanding of mining or occupational health.

Prior to this proposal there was no training required to become an NMA other than being a registered doctor.

There are more than 250 NMAs across Queensland.

"This targeted accreditation and registration process will reduce numbers to a smaller, focused group of specifically trained doctors," Dr Lynham said.

As part of the government's response to the Sim Review all coal miner chest X-rays are now assessed at least twice - first by an Australian radiologist then they are checked by US-based experts.

By the end of the year qualified Australian radiologists will also carry out the second check.

