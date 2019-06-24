Special win for TCC's netball captain

CHAMPIONS: The victorious TCC team with coach Renee Williams after their grand final win over Rockhampton Grammar School.

CHAMPIONS: The victorious TCC team with coach Renee Williams after their grand final win over Rockhampton Grammar School. CONTRIBUTED

NETBALL: The Cathedral College has claimed its fourth-straight Rockhampton and District Secondary Schoolgirls Open A title.

They ran out 28-16 winners over Rockhampton Grammar School in Friday night's grand final at Jardine Park.

It was a memorable victory for captain and goal shooter Brielle Kennedy who, as a Year 12 student, was playing in her first - and last - Open A grand final.

TCC's goal shooter Brielle Kennedy in the Open A grand final against Rockhampton Grammar School. RACHAEL McDONALD

Injury had cost her a place in the past two deciders but she would not be denied this year.

She led from the front, playing a pivotal role in her team's commanding victory.

Coach Renee Williams said it was an impressive performance from her team.

"It was a really good win and all the girls played really well,' she said.

"We've had a few injuries and players absent because of other sporting commitments so this was actually the first time we had the whole team together.

Rockhampton Grammar's Caitlin Spence looks for support. RACHAEL McDONALD

"From what I'd seen at the training sessions leading up to the final and knowing that I was going to have the full team there I felt really confident that the girls would come together and perform well on the night.

"They did just that. They went out there with a really focused mindset and led from the very first whistle.”

Williams said her team's defence was a telling factor.

"Isabelle Shearer was a stand-out in defence, along with Liezel Viljoen and Haylee Roth.

"The defensive end was a really tight unit and they just shut down the opposition shooting circle.”

Goal defence Samantha Namasasu was Rockhampton Grammar's MVP. RACHAEL McDONALD

MVP awards went to TCC's Shearer and Grammar's goal defence Samantha Namasasu.

Williams applauded Grammar, who she said had improved dramatically over the past 12 months.

She said her team's grand final win would provide the perfect springboard into next week's QISSN Carnival in Bundaberg.

It will be a tough assignment for TCC who are in Pool A with competition heavyweights such as Matthew Flinders Anglican College and Somerset College.

"There'll be no easy games for us,” Williams said.

The Cathedral College's Lilly Peachey in Friday's grand final. RACHAEL McDONALD

"It's going to be highly competitive. You have to finish top four in your pool if you want to play finals and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

Williams said the key message for the players was to "make everything count”.

"The girls are really keen to be in the Division 1 finals,” she said.

"Our goal is to play some really good consistent netball, making sure we're putting 100 per cent effort into all of our quarters.

"If we have that consistency then hopefully the performance and the outcome will follow.”

TCC'S QISSN TEAM

Brielle Kennedy (captain), Liezel Viljoen (vice-captain), Rhianna Whouley, Keera Kingston, Lilly Peachey, Isabelle Shearer, Haylee Roth, Nalani Shuker, Isadora Vaz de Miranda, Paris Weier