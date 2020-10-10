Specialised expo for resource and construction hopefuls

Young adults keen to join the resources industry are able to attend a specialised Careers Expo.

Young adults keen to join the resources industry are able to attend a specialised Careers Expo.

YOUNG adults keen to research a career in either the resource and civil construction industries across Central Queensland will soon have a prime opportunity to do just that.

Rockhampton Regional Council is offering school leavers and job seekers the chance to attend a specialised careers Expo to be held in Rockhampton next week.

The event, which will take place next Friday, will provide young hopefuls an in-person opportunity to connect with some major contractors throughout the region.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said both industries are rapidly growing, and the Expo would only further expose the increasing employment opportunities within the sectors.

READ MORE: JOBS BOOM: Hiring spree at CQ coal mine

READ MORE: Resource sector injects billions into CQ communities

Representatives from Adani, Laing O’Rourke and McCosker’s will be exhibitors at the event.

READ MORE: 600 workers ignite CQ economy with $50m Stanwell overhaul

“The vast number of projects has already created many jobs for the Region, but skill shortages in these industries is clear,” Mayor Strelow said.

Next Friday’s event will feature both live and interactive activities, including equipment demonstrations and machinery displays.

Representatives from Adani, Laing O’Rourke and McCosker’s – all notable industry heavyweights – will also be among the 30-plus exhibitors to attend.

“Rockhampton is well positioned in terms of location, expertise and readiness as a key service hub for these major projects and providing a candidate pool will be extremely beneficial for the Region.

For more details on the event and to register your attendance, click here.

EVENT DETAILS

WHEN: Friday 16 October, 9am to 4pm

WHERE: Adani Arena, Sir Raymond Huish Dr, Wandal QLD 4700

COST: Free entry