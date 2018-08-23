Specialising in family law proves business success

FAMILY LAW: Ashlee Barnett, Paula Phelan and Lauren Gabriel celebrate the first birthday of Phelan Family Law.

WITH pastel pink branding and a cosy feminine-styled office, it's easy to assume Paula Phelan's clients are mostly women.

But as Ms Phelan and her staff celebrate their first anniversary of the boutique family law firm, she said the biggest business surprise had been finding an even balance between male and female clients.

While the branding has appealed to women and "made them feel welcome and protected” she said it hasn't bothered men.

Ms Phelan puts this down to a desire for people going through separation to have their family law issues dealt with separate from "everyday” legal matters like wills or conveyancing.

"What the public has responded to really well, and more powerful than I thought, is the concept of a boutique law firm,” she said.

"We're been overwhelmed by the volume of work in our first 12 months.”

"People want an individual that can fix the problem,” she said. "Clients have responded to the provision of a personal specialised service in an area of the law that is usually emotional and at times volatile”.

