Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FAMILY LAW: Ashlee Barnett, Paula Phelan and Lauren Gabriel celebrate the first birthday of Phelan Family Law.
FAMILY LAW: Ashlee Barnett, Paula Phelan and Lauren Gabriel celebrate the first birthday of Phelan Family Law. Contributed
Business

Specialising in family law proves business success

Michelle Gately
by
23rd Aug 2018 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH pastel pink branding and a cosy feminine-styled office, it's easy to assume Paula Phelan's clients are mostly women.

But as Ms Phelan and her staff celebrate their first anniversary of the boutique family law firm, she said the biggest business surprise had been finding an even balance between male and female clients.

While the branding has appealed to women and "made them feel welcome and protected” she said it hasn't bothered men.

Ms Phelan puts this down to a desire for people going through separation to have their family law issues dealt with separate from "everyday” legal matters like wills or conveyancing.

"What the public has responded to really well, and more powerful than I thought, is the concept of a boutique law firm,” she said.

"We're been overwhelmed by the volume of work in our first 12 months.”

"People want an individual that can fix the problem,” she said. "Clients have responded to the provision of a personal specialised service in an area of the law that is usually emotional and at times volatile”.

MORNING BULLETIN CLUB

  • Phelan Family Law is a proud member of The Morning Bulletin Club.
  • If you are a local business that would benefit from tailored digital and print advertising, regular business networking and great entertainment throughout the year, contact The Morning Bulletin advertising team on 4930 4289 or email tmbads@capnews.com.au to find out more.
business family phelan family law relationships rockhampton business tmbbusiness
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Capricornia MP says Tony Abbott is out for revenge

    premium_icon Capricornia MP says Tony Abbott is out for revenge

    News Michelle Landry blames the current leadership crisis on 'Tony Abbott and his mates'

    Why Rocky author is on quest to meet superstar Cher

    premium_icon Why Rocky author is on quest to meet superstar Cher

    News ROMANTIC comedy novel will promote CQ to the shores of Europe.

    Magistrate threatens QPS officers with charges

    premium_icon Magistrate threatens QPS officers with charges

    Crime 'I don't know what is going on over there at that police station'

    CQ mum's fight to help daughter with rare disease

    premium_icon CQ mum's fight to help daughter with rare disease

    News DOCTORS told Ms Bowen to 'google' the disease because of its rarity

    Local Partners