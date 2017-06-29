Specialist health service saving Rocky lives reaches milestone

SPECIAL MILESTONE: Tanya Elsley and Paul Gotze were among the first cancer patients to receive radiotherapy treatment at Rockhampton Hospital. They returned to the hospital recently to wish the team a happy first birthday.

ROCKHAMPTON Hospital is celebrating its first year of providing state-of-the-art, comprehensive cancer treatment to Central Queenslanders.

In an innovative partnership with specialist treatment provider GenesisCare, Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service has significantly improved access to radiotherapy treatment for local patients with cancer.

More than 7500 treatments have been provided to more than 400 patients since the radiotherapy service began in June 2016, saving long and expensive trips to Brisbane away from support systems and, in many cases, long absences from work.

Radiotherapy is a highly effective weapon in the fight against cancer, delivering more than 40% of all cures.

Using a highly sophisticated machine called a linear accelerator; noninvasive radiotherapy delivers radiation beams to eradicate cancer cells.

CQHealth Chief Executive Steve Williamson says the exceptional service is essential to the community and one that has been welcomed widely.

"We know that in the past many cancer patients chose not to have treatment because they couldn't move away from home for up to six weeks,” Mr Williamson said.

Local resident Tanya Elsley was one of the first cancer patients who benefited from having this sophisticated technology closer to home.

"The difference having treatment in Rockhampton was huge for me and my partner, as we live out of town on a small rural property,” Ms Elsley said.

"We have a number of animals that need looking after and found that having the treatment here let us continue life as usual.

"The big drawcard was I could get treatment and still go to my job every day.”

Another patient, Paul Gotze, was treated for bone cancer and was grateful to have access to treatment in Rockhampton because of the financial impact on the aged pensioner.

"The care was friendly, personal and always accommodating,” Mr Gotze said.