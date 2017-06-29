26°
News

Specialist health service saving Rocky lives reaches milestone

29th Jun 2017 11:33 AM
SPECIAL MILESTONE: Tanya Elsley and Paul Gotze were among the first cancer patients to receive radiotherapy treatment at Rockhampton Hospital. They returned to the hospital recently to wish the team a happy first birthday.
SPECIAL MILESTONE: Tanya Elsley and Paul Gotze were among the first cancer patients to receive radiotherapy treatment at Rockhampton Hospital. They returned to the hospital recently to wish the team a happy first birthday.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROCKHAMPTON Hospital is celebrating its first year of providing state-of-the-art, comprehensive cancer treatment to Central Queenslanders.

In an innovative partnership with specialist treatment provider GenesisCare, Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service has significantly improved access to radiotherapy treatment for local patients with cancer.

More than 7500 treatments have been provided to more than 400 patients since the radiotherapy service began in June 2016, saving long and expensive trips to Brisbane away from support systems and, in many cases, long absences from work.

Radiotherapy is a highly effective weapon in the fight against cancer, delivering more than 40% of all cures.

Using a highly sophisticated machine called a linear accelerator; noninvasive radiotherapy delivers radiation beams to eradicate cancer cells.

CQHealth Chief Executive Steve Williamson says the exceptional service is essential to the community and one that has been welcomed widely.

"We know that in the past many cancer patients chose not to have treatment because they couldn't move away from home for up to six weeks,” Mr Williamson said.

Local resident Tanya Elsley was one of the first cancer patients who benefited from having this sophisticated technology closer to home.

"The difference having treatment in Rockhampton was huge for me and my partner, as we live out of town on a small rural property,” Ms Elsley said.

"We have a number of animals that need looking after and found that having the treatment here let us continue life as usual.

"The big drawcard was I could get treatment and still go to my job every day.”

Another patient, Paul Gotze, was treated for bone cancer and was grateful to have access to treatment in Rockhampton because of the financial impact on the aged pensioner.

"The care was friendly, personal and always accommodating,” Mr Gotze said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  rockhampton cancer treatment rockhampton hospital

Mega military exercise to give Rocky $5M shot in the arm

Mega military exercise to give Rocky $5M shot in the arm

It's expected to boost the economy by millions with 30,000 Australian and US Forces personnel taking part.

Workers clash with mining giant over agreement

CFMEU Mining and Energy Division Queensland district senior vice-president Mitch Hughes.

Union rejects new agreement with Bowen Basin's biggest miner

Watch: Amazing footage of dolphin swimming with tourist off GKI

Dolphins filmed by Sean Appleton off Putney Beach at Great Keppel Island.

Chance encounter caught on camera

ICE BATTLE: $6.8M CQ support program revealed

Ken ODowd and Michelle Landry regarding funding for drug and alcohol support in Central Queensland.

New program to roll out next month

Local Partners

Andersons celebrate 60 years

STAN and Fay (nee Barry ) Anderson celebrate 60 years of marriage today.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Locals gather to official Wreck Point launch

OFFICIAL LAUNCH: Unvelling of the plaque by Bill Ludwig, Brittany Lauga and Don Knowles.

Coast landmark reopened with new look.

Ultimate Holiday Guide: 60 events to entertain the kids

City Centre Plaza will hold special school holidays activities.

LOOKING for something to do with the kids this school holidays?

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

A Blooming great weekend coming up soon

Since 2014 numbers have doubled every year

REVEALED: Where to watch the Horn V Pacquiao fight in CQ

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 28: Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn face off after the official press conference for WBO World Welterweight Championship at Suncorp Stadium on June 28, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Foxtel will broadcast the fight live on Sunday at 11am.

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

Unfinished Battlegrounds game raises over $130 million in sales

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

MOVIE REVIEW: The House wins for Ferrell

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

Will Ferrell finally crank outs a decent comedy after two duds.

MOVIE REVIEW: Diary of a Wimpy Kid — The Long Haul

Jason Drucker in a scene from the movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

Latest film presses button on too many toilet gags.

Priced for Immediate Sale!

14/26 Birdwood Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Don’t make the mistake of not viewing this prime Pandanus Park unit. Positioned in the centre of town, minutes’ walk to Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre &...

Future Development Potential!

26 Poplar Street, Cooee Bay 4703

House 2 1 1 Serious Offers...

This Cooee Bay cottage is situated on 2 lots offering the potential buyer opportunity to develop in the future STCA. • Solid rock-block house • 2 bedrooms, 1...

Fantastic Family Home

316 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 3 $342,000

Giving you a fantastic family home in the heart of Frenchville, beautifully presented throughout. You are going to fall in love with the modern kitchen and...

Affordable Living - Perfect 1st Home/Investment

222 Horton Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 $215,000

Low maintenance, affordable home is perfect for the 1st home buyer, downsizer or investor wanting to add their personal flair. Features include; -Modern kitchen...

Large Family Home with all the Extras!

19 Monte Carlo Avenue, Zilzie 4710

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

You will fall in love with the space and quality of this GJ Gardner home! 280m2 of comfortable family living enhanced by 9ft. ceilings with extra features to...

Beach Location + Pool &amp; Shed!

24A Sunflower Street, Kinka Beach 4703

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Situated in Kinka Beach just a short stroll to the beach or a minutes’ walk to the local fish and chip shop this property is perfect for a holiday beach house!

Luxurious Home, Designed for Today&#39;s Needs!

29 Belbowrie Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $599,000

Master built by B.M. Matheson Builders, this immaculately presented designer home has a modern contemporary style, neutral colour scheme and pristine quality...

Dual Living Opportunity across from the Beach!

19 Kennedy Street, Zilzie 4710

House 5 3 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy living by the beach in this very spacious Zilzie home offering dual living opportunity! Two separate fully functional living areas split over two levels with...

Stunning Tropical Oasis In The Heart Of Frenchville - $349,000

188 Wilson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 5 $349,000

You will absolutely love this truly amazing tropical paradise right in the heart of Frenchville, in a quiet cul de sac street, within walking distance to the...

ATTENTION INVESTORS!!

Units 1 and 2/1 Orr Avenue, Kawana 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

This is your chance to secure the ideal investment property, with great investment returns and tenants already secured. This low set, low maintenance brick...

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!