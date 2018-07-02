Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Local specialist crews carried out a controlled detonation of the bomb in a vacant paddock near the Dundowran property about 7am Sunday morning.
Local specialist crews carried out a controlled detonation of the bomb in a vacant paddock near the Dundowran property about 7am Sunday morning. Contributed
Crime

Specialist police detonate bomb in Dundowran

Annie Perets
by
2nd Jul 2018 11:20 AM | Updated: 2:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEIGHBOURS to a Dundowran home allegedly housing a pipe bomb watched on as specialist police, compromising of individuals dressed from head to toe in protective gear, arrived to their area early Sunday.

One resident captured on camera the emergency workers mid-job as they detonated the device.

Local specialist crews carried out a controlled detonation of the bomb in a vacant paddock near the Dundowran property about 7am Sunday morning.
Local specialist crews carried out a controlled detonation of the bomb in a vacant paddock near the Dundowran property about 7am Sunday morning. Contributed

The local crews arrived to the scene equipped with specialised gear. 

What has been described as a "homemade explosive" was found inside a Dundowran home on Saturday night.

The bomb was detonated at a nearby vacant paddock the following morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said an investigation was continuing. No-one has been arrested or charged. 

Police told the Chronicle residents in the area were not in danger during the operation, but had been advised to stay inside their homes. 

Local specialist crews carried out a controlled detonation of the bomb in a vacant paddock near the Dundowran property about 7am Sunday morning.
Local specialist crews carried out a controlled detonation of the bomb in a vacant paddock near the Dundowran property about 7am Sunday morning. Contributed
fccrime fcpolice fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    20mm expected as thunderstorms hit CQ

    20mm expected as thunderstorms hit CQ

    News THUNDERSTORM travelling towards Rockhampton within the hour

    • 2nd Jul 2018 2:21 PM
    Youth Cancer centre answers call for regional Queenslanders

    premium_icon Youth Cancer centre answers call for regional Queenslanders

    News It's somewhere Frazer Baker would have loved to escape to

    Have your say in Rocky's stadium plan

    Have your say in Rocky's stadium plan

    News $150,000 study to upgrade Browne Park gathers pace

    Coal ‘king’ again as prices surge

    premium_icon Coal ‘king’ again as prices surge

    News Eye-watering price surge will resuscitate fortunes of Adani megamine

    Local Partners