St Joseph's Cathedral is set to light up for Christmas from tonight.

St Joseph's Cathedral is set to light up for Christmas from tonight.

ROCKHAMPTON’S iconic St Joseph’s Cathedral is set to light up for Christmas from tonight.

The William St facade of the cathedral is again set to be the backdrop for the Lights of Christmas spectacular, which has been running for three years.

The nightly lights display will run until December 23 from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Tree is the focus of this year’s story.

Each show runs for about 20 minutes.