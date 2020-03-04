‘Spectacular failure’ puts dad in jail

A FATHER of two will spend a month behind bars after a "spectacular failure" while on an intensive correction order.

Jesse Taylor pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to contravention of an intensive correction order.

Taylor was sentenced to the nine-month order on February 22 last year when he pleaded guilty to charges including possessing dangerous drugs, failure to dispose of needle, possessing utensils and breach of bail.

The prosecution told the court the 27-year-old was meant to do 12 hours of community service a week and complete substance abuse workbooks which he claimed to have lost.

It said Taylor was suspected to have vandalised a community service project on May 31, 2019, when he had been directed to spray weeds at the hockey fields.

It said the service supervisor returned to the fields and found Mr Taylor's initials, along with the initials "DC" and "FTP" and "666" sprayed into the grass.

It said Taylor failed to report on 19 occasions and failed to attend community service as directed on 29 occasions and provided inconsistent information as to why.

It said Taylor should have completed 232 hours but was believed to have done 140.

Taylor told the court he had left Hervey Bay for Gladstone for a fresh start and had stopped using ice and got back in contact with his children.

"If I get sent away to jail … I'm going to go backwards, I'm just going to turn to drugs while I'm in there," he said.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Taylor's lack of compliance on the ICO could "only be described as a spectacular failure".

Taylor was sentenced to jail for the unexpired period between August 19, and November 21, 2019 with parole after one month.