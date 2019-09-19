Spectacular home a timeless showcase of workmanship

217 Middle Road, Gracemere has come on the market recently and you don't want to miss the chance to see this beautiful home.

217 Middle Road, Gracemere has come on the market recently and you don't want to miss the chance to see this beautiful home.

BUILT 37-years ago by Hugh and Gail Grant, ‘Balnaglaic’ is a stunning Cotswold style home.

Sitting on 3.2ha, the home was constructed with local stone quarried at Westwood.

The impressive home, which was an enormous labour of love and effort, exudes warmth and comfort.

The four bedrooms, the main includes an ensuite and walk in robe, two bathroom home is surrounded by beautiful gardens, perfect for relaxing in the afternoon or having your cup of tea in the morning.

With a gazebo and inground pool situated close to the home, the property is perfect for entertaining friends and family.

The stunning library, finished with beautiful polished mahogany shelving can also double as a parents retreat.

Complete with two fireplaces, this home is a wonderful callback to Victorian era construction, while maintaining the modern touches we look for in the 21st century.

The upper ceiling is used for storage and can be accessed by a pull-down ladder in the three-car garage.

If all that wasn’t enough, the home is completed by a subterranean wine cellar.

Agent Mark Shore, pictured, said the homeowners were inspired to build the home after a trip to the Cotswalds, adding that Hugh cut most of the stone for the home himself in three weeks.

“This home is so unique,” he said.

“There is nothing else like it in Central Queensland.”

The semi-rural location means potential buyers can have enjoy the space and quite of rural life while having the benefit of being minutes away from necessary amenities such as grocery stores, shops and schools.

To view this incredible property, open homes are being conducted from 10am till 11am this Saturday, with a twilight viewing also available for 5.30pm to 6.60pm.

If you want to view this home or want to know more, call Ray White Rockkhampton’s Mark Shore on 0418 799 222.