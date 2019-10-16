SPECTACULAR IMAGES: 1,500 cattle cross the Fairbairn Dam

THE spectacular sight of hundreds of cattle crossing a dam wall is not something you see every day.

SunWater shared the amazing images onto social media after their operations and construction teams helped farmers move 1500 cattle safely across the dam Fairbairn Dam wall last Friday morning.

CATTLE CROSSING: Sunwater's Emerald operations and construction teams helped farmers herd 1500 cattle across the Fairbairn Dam wall yesterday

“Our friends at Fairbairn Irrigation Network then assisted by allowing the cattle access along the Selma Channel Access Road and monitored public safety for people driving to the dam,” SunWater said.

A Central Highlands Regional Council spokesperson said drovers walked a mob of cattle north across the Fairbairn Dam wall because ongoing maintenance work prevented the mob from following the usual route along the bottom of the spillway to the stock route continuing along Selma Road.

“The traverse was technically and operationally challenging and took one month of planning for the 45-minute traverse,” the spokesperson said.

CATTLE CROSSING: Sunwater's Emerald operations and construction teams helped farmers herd 1500 cattle across the Fairbairn Dam wall yesterday

“To ensure all 1500 cows and calves made it safely across the dam wall, SunWater and Fairbairn Irrigation Network staff, Central Highlands Regional Council rangers and drovers worked in a co-ordinated effort.

“Council appreciates the interest the images generated and reminded people that, while these situations make for a good picture, it’s best to maintain a passive approach and keep distance to droving livestock to ensure peoples’ and animal safety.”

Fairbairn Dam’s water storage currently sits just below 15 per cent capacity.