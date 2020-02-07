Spectacular mansion for sale on Farnborough Rd

929 Farnborough Road will be going up for auction on February 29.

BREATHTAKING views, 620 acres and huge living spaces will be major drawcards for eager buyers this month, as a huge, one-of-a-kind mansion hits the Capricorn Coast market.

The seven-bedroom mansion at 929 Farnborough Rd in Farnborough will go up for auction on February 29, and lead agent Rory Wex, Principal at RMW Property Agents is already seeing plenty of interest.

This weekend, the property will have been on the market for three weeks, with 55 groups coming through the private acreage to take in the splendour.

“We’re getting a lot of phone calls from right around the region and as far south as a buyer agent call from the southeast,” Mr Wex said.

“It can be used for grazing or a portion of the land for grazing. It’s pretty prime land and it has good water and good feed.

“We’re getting interest from grazing people and families who have larger properties out in the western regions.

“Also I think there is interest in a retreat or a care facility opportunity there … or even a wellness treat, for mental health or the terminally ill, a holiday home or a wedding venue.”

There is plenty of potential for the property, which offers 360 degree views and 180 degree ocean views from Rosslyn Bay to Corio Bay.

The house is partially finished and requires work including electrical, plumbing, flooring, painting and landscaping.

“It’s been let go for the last 10 years so it does need some work, but once that work is done it will be one of the most impressive coastal escapes on the Capricorn Coast,” Mr Wex said.

“It has gone into liquidation. It’s a liquidator sale. It’s about 70 per cent complete.

“(The sale price) will be considered high end for the coast.

“It’s an absolute mansion. It was built as a residence and was owner occupied. It was their dream home.”

The partially fenced property has six bathrooms plus a powder room, a lounge, dining, kitchen, family room, study, rumpus room, gym and laundry.

There is also a non-commissioned lift servicing all three floors of the house and a non-commissioned cold room.

There is plenty of room for vehicles or visiting guests, with a huge garage accommodating six car spaces.

A large balcony and deck showcase the hinterland and ocean views, and there is an outdoor entertaining area, perfect for parties and hosting guests.

The auction will be on February 29 at 11am. There will be an Open Home this on February 9 from 2.30-3.30pm.