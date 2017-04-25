Popular CQ artist paints stunning mural at Town Centre

A BOLD and eye-catching Lionfish mural will now greet visitors driving into the Yeppoon Town Centre Car Park from the Hill St entrance, as the council's much-anticipated place making initiatives continue to take shape.

After calling for expressions of interest for talented artists to "make their mark" on the Capricorn Coast, local art consortium Out There Co. was awarded the tender and took just under two weeks to complete the first stage of the project.

Popular local artist Bill Gannon - who heads Out There Co. with son Luke and fellow visionary Jon Watson - said the trio decided on a sea creature theme upon being awarded the tender.

"This project was completed with spray cans and designed specifically to feel fresh and alive and if you look closely, the lionfish is contemplating eating the car wash change machine!" he said.

"It's very animated and the flowing fins really add to the appeal. The feedback we've had so far has been very positive - it's proving very popular for photographs."

(Foreground) Artist Luke Gannon from Out There Co. shows off a spectacular new public art piece in the Yeppoon Town Centre Car Park with his fellow artists Bill Gannon and Jon Watson (centre background) Mayor Bill Ludwig and Deputy Mayor Graham Scott. Lincoln Bertoli

Councillor for the Arts Nigel Hutton said the project was only the start of a number of strategic place-making and public art initiatives across the Capricorn Coast.

"Our Urban Strategy and Foreshore Project Teams have focused on combining art with public infrastruc- ture in a number of key community locations to modernise our town centres and create vibrant, family-friendly public spaces for the community to enjoy," Cr Hutton said.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said enhancing visual amenity through public art provides local artists numerous opportunities to showcase their exceptional talents.

"Council would like to acknowledge and thank both the Australian and Queens- land Governments for their funding support and partnership in delivering these projects as part of the Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation Project," Cr Ludwig said.