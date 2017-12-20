Speculation continues over mysterious CQ beach carcass

WHAT IS IT? Justin Hill posted this image of a washed-up creature on Emu Park beach to the Yeppoon Families Facebook page.

WHAT IS IT? Justin Hill posted this image of a washed-up creature on Emu Park beach to the Yeppoon Families Facebook page. Jason Hill

IS IT A shark? Is it a seal?

Speculations have continued into what the creature was that washed up deceased on Emu Park beach on Thursday morning.

Earlier in the week The Morning Bulletin reported online comments of what others thought it was.

Morning Bulletin fishing columnist Scott Lynch said:

"It is not a seal. It is most likely a grey reef shark. Seal has no gills for a start and a similar bone structure in their flipper that we have in our hands.”

Jim Warren from the Yeppoon Coast Guard has bitten back at this claim.

"It looks too different to me, it looks to me to be a seal,” he said.

It' s a bit unclear to analyse as parts of the body are mangled.

"It looks like the neck has been chewed,” Mr Warren said.

"It has flippers and the horizontal tail.”

Mr Warren said he is 99 per cent sure it isn't a shark.

"I couldn't make a shark out of that,” he said.

While one question could be answered to what it is, another question remains - what is it doing on the Capricorn Coast?

"Don't ask me what a seal is doing up here,” Mr Warren said.

It is very uncommon to see seals in Queensland, let alone this far up.

"I don't know if it came up for the sun, I have never heard of them coming up here, not past Sydney,” Mr Warren said.

"It's pretty rare.”

Mr Warren has been with the Yeppoon Coast Guard for over 20 years now and said he doesn't see many dead carcusses on the beach around the Capricorn Coast.

"No, not at all,” he said.

”You get a few fish occasionally but the sharks usually eat them up.”

