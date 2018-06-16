Speech day at Girls Grammar

THIS is the latest instalment in our 1918 historical feature where we look back at the stories, people and events that shaped our region from the 1918 editions of The Morning Bulletin.

GIRLS' GRAMMAR SCHOOL

ANNUAL SPEECH DAY

... Miss Jameson [Head Mistress of the Rockhampton Girls' Grammar], presented the following report:-

"It has become usual for me to begin this report by recording our results in the University examinations. In the senior public examination, both our candidates were successful. Of our ten junior entrants, there passed only five; but as this was the largest number of passes for which at any moment we had dared to hope, we regarded the result as satisfactory.

It is interesting to note that again only one-third of the two-year state scholars passed the examination. The three girls who passed, however, did sufficiently well to have their scholarships extended, and are now doing sixth form work.

Let me turn now to the successes of our 'old girls.' Isabel Ward and Olive Drape have now completed their course at the University of Queensland and graduated in science, Olive Drape taking honours. Two interesting appointments are that of Mavi Walker, B.Sc., to research work in connection with the ravages of the cattle-tick in Queensland, and that of Dorothy Voss as acting honorary radiographer in the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and the North Shore Hospital at Sydney. By taking over this highly specialised work, Dorothy Voss helps to set free a fellow-doctor for active service.

It is much to be regretted that for two years now none of our girls have proceeded to the University, although two have passed the matriculation examination. Hitherto girls from this school have formed the preponderating element in the Women's College at Brisbane, and it must be our wish that such a tradition should continue without interruption.

I sometimes wonder whether a certain laudable ambition is not sadly lacking nowadays in the brighter girls of the middle school, among whom, in most schools, there is already cherished some aspiration towards going to college some day and winning distinction for themselves and their school.

Whatever its cause, there is one disquieting symptom of this lack of ambition, which, I think, it well to point to. Trustees' scholarships are awarded annually in each form, those girls alone being eligible who have already attended the school for three years; the winner must have in the first instance an average of at least sixty per cent in the year's examinations, and her scholarship is renewable year by year on condition that she maintains this sixty per cent standard.

It is a deplorable fact that quite often these scholarships lapse after one year because their holders do not maintain the required standard even for a second year. Do not think that the standard is too high. I say deliberately, that there are girls in school who ought still to be holding scholarships which they have lost through no real lack of capacity.

To attain the sixty per cent standard is not, surely, such an achievement that a girl should be content to rest on her laurels for the succeeding year.

We sometimes meet with state scholars, too, whose success apparently so preoccupies them that they forget that they have anything more to do - with disastrous results. Perhaps - if I may venture to suggest it - parents and friends, sharing the very legitimate pride and pleasure of the children in winning a scholarship, let the expression of it take sometimes a not altogether judicious form.

The children must realise that a reputation for cleverness is something to live up to, not to trade upon; that a scholarship is not merely a reward for effort, but a stimulus to effort - a call to exert their intelligence further, and not allow it to rust, contentedly letting the good attained become the enemy of the better which lies beyond.

Although I have already spoken at some length on this subject of scholarships, I cannot omit to say something of the new scheme of state scholarships now coming into force. You are aware that these scholarships are now to be awarded in the first instance for two and a half hears instead of two, the new scholars entering the grammar school in July instead of in the following February.

As you are also doubtless aware, we find it necessary to provide here, after the coming vacation, teaching, class-room space, school furniture, books, and equipment for at least thirty new pupils from this source alone, and for the next two terms the school will be taxed to its utmost limits to do adequately what is required of it.

In the natural course of things many girls of the sixth and fifth forms will pass out of the school at Christmas, and there will be no corresponding large increase of numbers until next mid-winter. Even then the enrolment from this particular source may be very much smaller than this year.

The violent fluctuations in the number of state scholars in this district from year to year are most disconcerting. Here are our figures for the last four years - 1915, 9; 1916, 9; 1917, 24; 1918, in February 10 - the last of the two-year scholars, and in July (already enrolled) thirty-one or forty-one for this year of transition.

One cannot conclude at all from this a continued increase in numbers or their maintenance at the level they have reached. Next year a sharp drop may quite conceivably take place. The new scheme, then, presents elements of difficulty all its own.

There is, however, stimulus as well as strain in the facing of novel difficulties; and when in two years and a half we see the first-fruits of this new sowing, two distinct gains will, I trust, make themselves evident - the extra half-year given us will have greatly minimised that tendency to hurried and half-digested work which has undoubtedly characterised the two-year scholarship system; and the long period bringing with it also it is hoped, a large proportion of scholarships extensions on the results of the junior examination will give to the school a greater stability, both intellectual and moral than it would be possible to secure with every-changing masses of two-year scholars.

In the meantime, however, for the welding of the newer elements into the substance of the school, I rely in the main - and I desire to make it plain that I do rely - on the presence in the school of the oldest elements of all. Girls who have begun with us in the kindergarten or the lowest forms, and whose school-life here may last for as many as twelve or thirteen years, can look upon the school as in a very special sense their school, and may, in a very real sense, make it so.

In the past year, which brought a very large influx of new pupils at the fourth-form stage, it has occurred to me sometimes that this original element in the school population was in danger of feeling itself swamped, so to speak, in the new. In our anxiety to make the newcomers feel at home, and to put them in every way on a footing of equality, perhaps we have not emphasised enough the peculiar service which only the older elements can render, which we look to them (taking it, perhaps, too tacitly for granted) to render.

They alone can act, as it were, as the cement of the structure. In presence of groups of new girls fresh from many schools - schools whose ideals, let me hasten to add, are no less lofty than our own, but are apt, with the sudden change of environment, to become for the moment blurred and misty in girls' minds - in presence of this, steadily to present our own ideals in every detail of work and speech and conduct, and so attract and coordinate into one harmonious whole all that is good in the new elements - such is the task which I consider it the peculiar privilege of the grammar school girls of older date to perform.

The newcomers arrive full of that keen, fresh, genuine loyalty to the grammar school which the state schools here know so well how to inspire. They must find among those already in the school a loyalty fast-established and deep-seated - that loyalty which, in spite of school troubles and hardships, and grievances, order marks and detentions and reprimands, and all the miserable catalogue, is yet able from a full heart to sing, with healthy-minded schoolboy and schoolgirl - 'We'll honour yet the school we knew, the best school of all.'

I have touched on the subject of ideals. These make their strongest appeal to us when couched in the language of poetry or proverb, and in many schools it is customary to have some such expression of the ideal in 'text' or motto written up in a conspicuous place from day to day or from week to week.

Were I to adopt this custom, I have no doubt as to my first 'text' - only I should wish it to remain written up permanently. It would be just the homely old admonition, 'Tell the truth, and shame the devil.' Some may object to this as primitive. Cam it not be taken for granted in the grammar school that the truth shall be told? I would have you remember that the devil is notoriously a subtle animal.

Even to recognise the lie in all its insidious forms is a task requiring from a girl no mean watchfulness and intellectual subtlety. Intelligence as well as good instincts and a firm will must be brought into play before a girl can act habitually on the clear conviction that whether by word or by silence, whether by action or inaction, or by any means whatever, to lead anyone seriously to believe what is not true, is falsehood and wholly to be shunned.

A high sensitiveness in this direction must be placed first and foremost among our ideals. There hangs framed in this hall a 'text' from Tennyson's 'Princess' which holds before us a second ideal;

'Girls

Knowledge is now no more a fountain sealed:

Drink deep, until the habits of the slave,

The sins of emptiness, gossip and spite

And slander, die; better not be at all

Than not be noble.'

Do you know that when I first caught sight of that 'text' looking down from this wall, I confess to a smile flitting across my mind with the thought 'How old-fashioned?' The letters are somewhat faded and tarnished now; someday I shall amuse my leisure with painting and gilding them afresh with my own hand. Emptiness and the sins of emptiness are not yet dead among us; this ideal is still to be attained. Other ideals there are, embodied in these words - 'Self-reverence, self-knowledge, self-control' - which were I to attempt to speak of them, would carry me too far. Self-reverence, self-control - in one aspect, there are no qualities perhaps so necessary of development in our girls.

Appreciation of their own true worth - so different a thing from empty vanity and conceit - consciousness of the dignity of their girlhood, seems especially hard to develop in this land of superabundant vitality. But whatever our ideals, to all these must be added something more.

If school is to be an ordered community, and not merely a shifting, drifting mob, our ideals and our virtues cannot be of the passive kind. No sound public opinion can be built up except on a framework of moral backbone. We do not want to see our grammar school girls prigs; but there is a careless and easy tolerance of each other's vices which can be exaggerated (especially when it involves, as it too often does, the same careless and easy tolerance of one's own).

The toleration might well be replaced on occasion by the feeling that we are in a very real sense, and especially as a community, our brother's keeper. We do want in each form or other group which makes part of the larger school community, a sensitive and intelligent and courageous public opinion - sensitive enough to feel 'where honour grips,' intelligent enough to decide at what point its own influence and authority have proved inadequate, courageous enough, in spite of the fear of a temporary popularity, to refer any matter which touches the honour of the school to an authority higher than its own.

Groups of girls inspired by such ideals, girls to whom the credit and the honour of their school are a precious thing, to the individual scrambling for her share in the easy enjoyment of the moment - these are what helps a school worthy to continue a great tradition or lay the foundation of one that will grow great.

Such girls and such groups of girls I have known, growing up to be the confidants and co-workers of those in charge of their school, trusted because to them a trust was a holy thing, its betrayal a baseness unthinkable. From such girls grow the women of whose lives in whatever sphere it shall be recorded that they 'Laboured at lifting men out of slime

And teaching them, souls have wings.'